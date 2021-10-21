Government tax route, cybersecurity among the concerns of American controllers





The US government’s unsustainable long-term fiscal trajectory and cybersecurity challenges are critical issues for policymakers and the private sector, US Comptroller General Gene Dodaro said on Tuesday in a “conversation. fireside ”at the AICPA Fall Board Meeting.

Dodaro heads the United States Government Accountability Office (GAO), which provides non-partisan information to Congress and reviews federal spending and performance. He sounded the alarm on Tuesday about the federal fiscal outlook and the continued growth in US federal debt held by the public as a percentage of GDP, even during periods of economic growth. Public debt stood at around 100% of nominal gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of fiscal 2020 and is expected to continue growing.

Some models predict the ratio will increase to 200% by 2048 unless a course correction occurs. Dodaro called the current track “unsustainable”.

“I have been very concerned for several years now about the long-term path we are going on,” he said.

The government is fortunate in having been able to borrow large amounts at low interest rates in recent years, he said. In each of the past five years, he has published a report on the financial health of the federal government.

He called on the federal government to come up with a financial plan that includes debt-to-GDP ratio targets as safeguards for spending and income.

“By definition, a situation where your debt is growing faster than your GDP is unsustainable and cannot last forever,” he said. “There are big decisions on the horizon.

Cyber ​​security, on the other hand, remains a huge challenge for the federal government. Dodaro singled out cybersecurity as a high-risk area government-wide in 1997 because he saw a growing reliance on technology with few built-in security measures.

He said the federal government spends $ 100 billion annually on computer systems, 70% of which is used to maintain legacy systems.

“Some of these systems have been in place for decades,” Dodaro said. “They are a cornerstone around our neck from a security standpoint and fail to meet today’s service needs and expectations.”

He said the government needs to replace outdated legacy systems as soon as possible to improve security and services.

“We need a national and global cybersecurity strategy here,” he said. “We need more cyber diplomacy. This is a global problem, not just an American problem. There are certain standards, but they are not enforced.”

Artificial intelligence and quantum computing will provide solutions to the problem, he said, but they will bring their own complications. Dodaro would like to see the problems solved through a cohesive partnership modeled after the one the government and the private sector forged to solve the Y2K technological challenges in the years leading up to the Y2K.

He said cybersecurity information is currently too compartmentalized between the public and private sectors.

“There isn’t enough sharing, and because you don’t have it, you won’t have a full picture of the risk or a strategy for dealing with the risk,” he said.

Besides:

Asked about CPAs’ frustrations with IRS services, Dodaro said that each year the GAO reviews the reporting season and reveals the number of phone calls and amount of correspondence the IRS can answer. taking into account its available resources; how long does it take to get a response; and whether the correct answers have been given. “They have to do it according to certain standards,” he said. The “tax gap” between what is owed to the government and what the IRS collects has grown to about $ 381 billion per year. Meanwhile, he said federal agencies made improper payments estimated at $ 206 billion. “You’re talking about half a trillion dollars that either should have gone in and didn’t, or gone out and shouldn’t have,” Dodaro said. Controlling these problems would solve a large part of the government’s budgetary problems, he said. Financial management issues at the Defense Ministry and challenges for the Treasury in preparing financial statements continue to prevent the federal government from being able to obtain an audit opinion on its financial statements, Dodaro said. “Everyone is working on it, and I’m working on it mightily,” he said.

Ken Tysiac ([email protected]) is the Editorial Director of JofA.

