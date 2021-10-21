Why UK Inflation Falls in September Could Be a Wrong Dawn | inflation





When everyone was preparing for a stratospheric rise from 3.2% in August, the CPI for September fell to 3.1%, the National Statistical Office said.

Anyone concerned about inflation can be forgiven for thinking that momentum building in recent months has failed and they are willing to bin their predictions that inflation will drop to 4% or even 5% next spring.

It’s not that fast. The coronavirus pandemic has done a lot of damage to most official data, with inflation figures having the biggest impact.

Closing most stores and government subsidies to support household spending are among the distorted effects of Covid-19 affecting prices.

Minister of 850m proposed a plan to entice consumers back to the downtown area by providing meals at a 50% discount until 10 o’clock in August last year.

Rishi Sunax handouts for bars and restaurants, which many health experts believe were the super-spreader events that contributed to the virus spike last fall, not only cost a lot of money financially, but also allowed for price cuts in August.

Subsequent price hikes in September 2020 mean that the cost of eating out has risen at a slower pace than in the same month this year.

Next month’s October inflation figures are likely to resume the previous oil price hike, adding an element of a gasoline shortage panic, pushing the pump’s fuel costs to their soaring highs for the year.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise above 4% by the end of the year, and many officials fear inflation will rise above 5% in the spring when the energy price ceiling set by regulator Ofgem is again raised. Consider the sharp rise in gas prices.

Fear is the word on Threadneedle Street because there is an opinion that seeks to curb consumer expectations of a long-term trend in inflation. Or, more specifically, because workers expect them, they cannot demand a wage increase of the kind that converts a temporary rise in inflation into a long-term trend.

For now, there seems to be little sign of a pay rise outside of the well-known transport sector, especially those that need HGV drivers.

There continues to be a shortage of manpower in other sectors as employers cannot or will not pay higher prices for salaried employees. The same was true when inflation reached 5% in 2011 and employment and wages figures were the same as they are today.

It may sound like an odd interpretation of the wage figures when salary increases approach 8%. However, this is another dataset that has been overturned by the pandemic.

ONS says that excluding one-off effects, wages would only increase by 3.5 to 4 percent. Wage settlements reported by large and small businesses are much lower, at 2%, consistent with pre-pandemic levels.

It is unlikely that the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee will ignore this evidence at its next meeting to set rates on 4 November.

Some of the nine member companies will focus on a 6.7% increase in producer prices, which will affect retail prices and inflation if retailers believe consumers will continue to buy.

With wage growth restrained, it is unlikely that consumers will be able to afford a surge in inflation anytime soon. This means that businesses have to absorb the cost increase and hit profits without further raising inflation.

Ministers feared that an 8% wage inflation figure would give pensioners a big windfall under the Triple Lock pledge promising an annual increase fixed at the higher of the annual increase. The 2.5% will be one of the things that satisfactory inflation has slipped back in September.

Last month’s decision to remove the wage component of next year’s pensioner promises means retirees will get a 3.1% increase fixed at the September inflation figure. After battling nearly uninterrupted inflation for a decade, it’s a pause to help the Prime Minister spend on other things.

Perhaps he will choose to invest more money behind Boris Johnson’s net-zero plan. Sunak may do so in next week’s budget after receiving criticism from green groups and opposition lawmakers for the small amount allotted to address the climate emergency.

