Long before Havana Syndrome, the US reported microwaves being broadcast at an embassyExBulletin





Russian protesters hold up anti-US posters outside the US Embassy in 2015. From the 1960s to the 1980s, the US reported that the Soviet Union had microwave signals to the Embassy United States for the purpose of collecting intelligence. Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP .

In 1996, Michael Beck and a colleague from the National Security Agency were sent to a “hostile country” on a brief assignment. After being detained at the airport for about an hour, they were allowed to leave, but they knew they were being closely watched.

A few days after the start of the mission, Beck woke up in his hotel feeling very bad.

“It was extreme fatigue and weakness. I was a bowl of jelly and couldn’t move,” Beck said. He was suspicious of the cause, but the symptoms disappeared.

A decade later, Beck was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease at the age of 46. Almost exactly the same time, his colleague on that trip, Chuck Gubete, received the same diagnosis. Gubete, who died several years later, had a family history of Parkinson’s disease, but Beck did not.

Beck came to believe that his illness was caused during this trip and he filed a workers’ compensation claim with the NSA. As part of the process, the NSA sent Beck a short but striking letter in 2014.

“The National Security Agency confirms that there is intelligence information from 2012 associating the hostile country Mr. Beck traveled to in the late 1990s with a high powered microwave weapon that may have the capability of weaken, intimidate or kill an enemy over time and without leaving evidence, ”the letter said.

“This weapon is designed to target living quarters in microwaves, causing many physical effects, including a damaged nervous system,” the letter added.

Beck, now 61 and living in Maryland, is still fighting to prove his claim. The country in which he traveled remains classified. But his lawyer Mark Zaid notes that the NSA letter was written in 2014, two years before the first cases of Havana Syndrome were reported.

“Here we have an unclassified document from a US intelligence agency admitting that they knew about this before Havana,” Zaid said.

A 2014 letter from the NSA to Michael Beck acknowledges that there is U.S. intelligence that an unidentified foreign country has a microwave weapon. Mark Zaid .

The US government says it is still trying to figure out what causes the mysterious illnesses known as Havana Syndrome, which began to afflict mostly US diplomats and intelligence officers in the Cuban capital five years ago. .

There are believed to be more than 200 cases in several countries, with many claiming to have suffered from debilitating migraines, dizziness and memory loss.

The long history of Russian embassy surveillance

As this investigation continues, the US government has documented a country and its intelligence services, making extraordinary efforts to target a US embassy and its personnel.

“Russian services are very aggressive. They would use any means possible to collect [intelligence] against us, ”said John Sipher, a retired CIA officer. Sipher served in Moscow in the 1990s and in the early 2000s led the operations of the Russian spy agency at CIA headquarters.

“I have kept in touch with a lot of people, and it’s generally accepted that the Russians have likely taken steps that have impacted the health of US diplomats and intelligence officers,” Sipher said.

Sipher acknowledges that his information is anecdotal and unscientific. He mentions many former colleagues who contracted cancer at a relatively young age.

What has been firmly established is the long history of Moscow’s surveillance of the United States Embassy, ​​such as the hand-carved wooden seal of the United States that Soviet schoolchildren gave to the American Ambassador in 1945. This seal contained a listening device that listened to countless conversations of American ambassadors before it was discovered seven years later.

And in the 1970s and 1980s, the Soviets intercepted IBM electric typewriters in transit from the United States to the Embassy. The Soviets installed surveillance devices that captured almost any strike for years.

US Protests Soviet Microwaves

One of the oldest operations, dating from the 1960s and spanning decades, was to broadcast microwaves at the Embassy.

CIA, State Department, and presidential advisers’ memos regularly refer to the practice, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s.

“It would seem a fitting opportunity to reiterate at a high level our continuing demand that the microwave signals directed to the Embassy be immediately cut off,” wrote Jack Matlock, the Embassy’s No. 2 official at the time. , in a note from 1978.

A 1978 telegram from Jack Matlock, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, calls on the United States to once again demand that the Soviets stop transmitting microwave signals to the embassy. There are many such memos from the 1970s. US Department of State .

The Soviets were likely looking for information, and health issues were mostly mentioned in passing in these memos.

Of course, espionage goes both ways, with the US also pursuing Russian secrets. But the cases of Havana Syndrome, first reported in 2016, have garnered a lot of attention as many U.S. officials have reported falling ill. Cases have since been reported in several countries, including Russia, Germany, Austria, China and Colombia.

U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials from the U.S. Embassy in Cuba began reporting mysterious ailments in 2016, known as Havana Syndrome. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP .

The State Department asked Dr James Giordano, professor of neurology at Georgetown University, to begin examining the first cases in Havana.

“It wasn’t just accidental. Obviously, these individuals were being hit by something that would have put them in the crosshairs,” Giordano said.

As more and more cases are reported, he says he sees strong similarities.

“I think what’s important to understand, and it’s an important term, is a constellation of effects, which is a generalized pattern of effects,” he said. “If you’re going to categorize them into a set of objective signs and subjective symptoms, they fall very squarely, and I would say quite properly, into this definable set of characteristics.”

At the request of the State Department, the National Academies of Sciences wrote a report last December.

“The mechanism we found most plausible was a form of microwave radiation that occurs in a pulsed or intermittent form,” David Relman, the Stanford professor who led the study, recently told NPR.

But Relman noted that the report was not final. Others have questioned the microwave theory.

“We believe, although we cannot show with direct evidence, that this [microwave] phenomenon could explain at least some of the clinical features, ”he added.

Biden administration seeks answers

The Biden administration is making an effort on several fronts. The CIA has stepped up its investigation. The Senate Intelligence Committee receives regular briefings. President Biden this month signed a law providing compensation for those injured in Havana Syndrome cases.

When the first reports emerged five years ago, John Sipher and his former CIA colleagues immediately suspected Russia.

“The Russians have never shied away from using technology that could harm our health,” he said. “But there was always a reason. It was always part of a process of breaking into our computers or turning on listening devices. When this first happened, I thought it was like this. had to be technology gone bad. “

Now he’s questioning that assumption.

“It hurts people and it hurts their families and their children,” he said. “But it keeps happening. The Russians, if it does, should be bold enough to keep doing it when they now realize that they are damaging the health of Americans.”

If the U.S. government decides it has enough evidence to attribute the Havana Syndrome cases to a specific cause and a specific country, it immediately raises an explosive question: How will the United States respond?

Greg Myre is a national security correspondent for NPR. Follow him @ gregmyre1.

