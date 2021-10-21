Small reactors compete to play a key role in helping Britain achieve its climate goals.





Since the Wylfa nuclear power plant in Anglesey stopped generating electricity in December 2015, the Welsh community that supports nuclear power has been waiting for a resurgence.

The chances rose this week when the UK government designated a site near where an old nuclear reactor was being dismantled as a possible location for a new large-scale power plant, or the UK’s first place to house a new technology in development known as small-scale modules. nuclear reactor (SMR).

One of the great advantages of SMR is that it promises significant cost savings compared to traditional large-scale nuclear reactors. Rolls-Royce, the British engineering group leading the consortium to produce the British design, expects the cost of the first five SMR reactors to drop to £2.2 billion each and the subsequent ones to £1.8 billion.

The government’s decision this week to put nuclear power at the center of its net zero-emissions strategy has provided renewed impetus for replacing Britain’s existing nuclear reactors, all due to be retired by the end of 2035. Ministers invested a total of £505 million. Nuclear initiatives requiring a mix of large-scale power plants, SMR, and other emerging technologies.

More than £200 million of this funding is expected to soon go to a Rolls-Royce-led consortium. Private funding has been sought to allow the SMR reactor design to be submitted to an extensive regulatory approval process before the end of this year.

Wylfa has been assigned to the new plant under the UK’s plan to build a next-generation large-scale nuclear reactor that has been financed primarily by the private sector since 2006. However, successive governments have struggled to attract private capital to these projects. – Overruns are common because of the engineering risks of these complex structures.

So far, work has only started in one place. Somerset’s Hinkley Point C and costs soared to the latest estimate of £23 billion. Japan’s Hitachi, the developer of the proposed Wylfa plant, pulled the plug last year after a US consortium is trying to revive it but failed to reach a funding deal with the UK government.

The UK isn’t the only one pushing smaller reactors. Other governments around the world looking to leverage nuclear power to meet their challenging decarbonization goals are also showing interest in the technology. Smaller power plants, along with the promise of much lower construction costs, are attractive because of their footprint. For example, the UK has a limited number of sites suitable for large factories.

France, one of the world’s leaders in nuclear engineering, announced this month that it is providing a €1 billion grant to state-owned utility EDF to develop its own SMR technology by the early 2030s.

The technology is similar to the conventional pressurized water reactor used in nuclear power plants today. The main difference, however, is that the small modular design allows the parts to be built in the factory for rapid assembly in the location of your choice. SMR advocates argue that this not only saves money and long lead times, but also avoids many of the construction risks that plague larger factories.

“We can make things in our factory 24/7. . . Dr Fiona Rayment, chief science and technology officer at the UK government-owned National Nuclear Laboratory, said: “We can get the job done in less time because we don’t have to work in a weather-dependent site.” explained.

Rolls-Royce has been silent about raising funds for SMR, but Tom Sampson, who leads the consortium, said it is in discussions with “a lot of investors and developers interested in deploying the technology.”

It can take up to five years if the design is approved for regulatory approval, and Rolls-Royce expects to have its first 470 megawatt SMR plant completed by 2031. After that, we plan to build two units per year.

At 470 MW, the plant has a generating capacity similar to some of the UK’s earliest nuclear reactors, but about seven times less than the UK’s next proposed large-scale power plant, Sizewell C on the east coast of England.

SMR is not the only miniaturized nuclear technology the government wants to commercialize. Also, these small nuclear weapons are not considered reliable, low-carbon electricity sources for the grid, which renewable energy cannot provide without significant advances in battery technology. They are considered a possible solution to help decarbonize heavy industry.

Rolls-Royce's Design for Small Modular Reactors

“In general, we’ve been using large reactors for years because we’ve been absolutely focused on baseload power,” Rayment said. “These days … it’s not just electricity, it’s generating energy.”

Among these other options is what the UK calls “advanced modular reactors”. One of the most viable designs appears to be a hot gas cooled reactor. The technology is being tested in several countries, including Japan.

The government set a goal this week to have the first advanced modular reactor demonstrator in the UK “in the early 2030s”.

But analysts question whether these technologies, which will help the UK meet its 2035 goal of a carbon-neutral grid, will be commercially available in time.

What’s more, some environmentalists argue that the UK’s lack of experience in modular manufacturing technology, which is at the heart of its economy, is a big problem.

“We’ve never done that before,” said Tom Burke, co-founder of climate think tank E3G, arguing that modularization requires “very large factories” that can only be financed with long order lines. said.

Burke questioned how he could get these orders, with the first SMR still unproven.

But Rolls-Royce’s Samson is unwavering. Unlike the large nuclear power plants of the future, where UK households will likely need a financing model to back them up through energy costs, modularization promises radical changes in nuclear financing.

He acknowledged that government support would be required to finance the initial manufacturing facilities and first orders, but insisted that, ultimately, private capital would pay for most of the fleet. “This is an important transition for us.”

