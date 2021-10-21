Digital asset developments: U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission says tether is a commodity





On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) issued a Tether Order against issuers of the US Dollar Tether Token (USDT), a leading stablecoin, and ordered those issuers to fined $ 41 million for making false or misleading statements about maintaining sufficient fiat currency reserves to support each USDT individually.[1] In doing so, the CFTC asserted that USDT is a commodity under the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA).

The Tether order is important for a few reasons. First, this is the United States’ first coercive action against a major stablecoin. Second, the CFTC has now asserted that it has some enforcement power over stablecoins, just as the Biden administration prepares its regulatory approach to digital currencies in general and stablecoins in particular. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said earlier this year that he believed certain stablecoins, such as those backed by securities, to be securities,[2] and the Presidents’ Task Force on Financial Markets will soon release a report on stablecoins.[3] Third, the CFTC’s assertion that USDT is a commodity indicates that stablecoins backed by fiat currency are not securities and therefore are not directly subject to the jurisdiction of the SEC.

CFTC legal authority

Although the CFTC is primarily a regulator of the markets for commodity futures and derivatives such as swaps, it has some enforcement power over commodities in the spot markets (i.e. i.e. spot commodities). Section 6 (c) (1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, provides that it is unlawful for any person, directly or indirectly, to use or employ, or attempt to use or employ, in as part of an exchange or contract for the sale of any merchandise in interstate commerce,. . . any device or artifice of manipulation or deception, in violation of the rules and regulations that the Commission will promulgate.[4] The CFTC has promulgated regulations in accordance with section 6 (c) (1), which make it illegal to make any intentional or reckless statements or omissions in connection with. . . any contract for the sale of any goods in interstate commerce.[5] When enacting this regulation, the CFTC stated that [it] wait[ed] exercise authority under paragraph 6 (c) (1) to cover transactions related to futures or swap markets, or commodity prices in interstate commerce, or where fraud or manipulation has the potential to ” affect the commodity, futures or spot swap markets or participants in these markets.[6]

Attachment order

Prior to the Tether order, the CFTC had claimed that certain digital assets were commodities.[7] The Tether order definitely declares that USDT is a commodity (and, in dicta, asserts that bitcoin, ether, and litecoin are commodities as well). He then alleges that the issuers of the USDT made material inaccuracies under Article 6 (c) (1) of the CEA and its implementing regulations as to whether the USDT was backed by reserves of exchange and whether that reserve would undergo regular professional audits, and the issuers made significant omissions regarding the timing of one of the reserve reviews that USDT issuers performed.[8] Without admitting or denying the findings and conclusions of the CFTC, the issuers of the USDT consented to the entry of a cease and desist order and a civil fine of $ 41 million.[9]

Conclusion

The recent past has seen explosive growth in digital asset markets, as regulators around the world seek to catch up. In the United States, the challenge has been, in the absence of new legislation, to ensure that digital asset transactions fit into existing regulatory regimes. Much of the initial regulation was at the state level; most federal financial regulators first attempted to regulate through law enforcement. Now, however, there is the possibility of overlapping federal regulations, especially when it comes to stablecoins. The Tether Order comes at a time when the media has reported that the US Treasury Department will be working with US financial regulators to release a general report on stablecoins, including how stablecoins should be regulated. And while the CFTC has taken its position on USDT, it is still unclear how other US regulators will view stablecoins and other digital assets.

