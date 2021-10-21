Average UK house price rises $25,000 in 1 year | house price





Official figures show that the average cost of a house in the UK increased by 25,000 in the 12 months to August, with an increase recorded in all regions.

According to the National Statistical Office, the inflation rate in July was 10.6%, up from 8.5% in July, reaching an average price of 264,000 won.

The rebound in the property market since Covid restrictions were eased in the spring of 2020 has been fueled by a space race between buyers and stamp duty holidays across the UK.

The UK tax cut, which was most generous early on and phased out completely at the end of September, raised prices by 9.8% by August, reaching an average of $281,000.

Growth rates were higher in Wales and Scotland, but average prices were lower at 195,000 and 181,000, respectively. The average price in Northern Ireland is 153,000, a 9% increase over the previous year.

ONS figures show that prices in London hit a new high of 526,000, despite the capital’s ninth straight month of slowing growth in the region.

The stamp duty holiday is over, but experts suggest that prices will not fall because demand for housing is higher than supply.

Nitesh Patel, a strategic economist at the Yorkshire Architectural Institute, added that the average house price is more than $33,000 higher than it was before the coronavirus pandemic began.

With the end of the stamp duty holiday, recent high-level activity is expected to subside.

That said, demand is still strong, with evidence that homeowners are still appreciating housing demand, and many households have saved large amounts during the pandemic to increase their deposit sizes for those looking to expand.

And on the supply side, fewer properties are on the market for sale, providing additional support for prices.

Halifax, one of the UK’s largest lenders, has increased the amount it is willing to lend to wealthy borrowers in a move this week to pump more money into the market.

For high-income earners over $75,000, the loan will be increased from 5 times to 100% in consideration of loans up to 5.5 times their salary.

Mortgage broker Jamie Thompson said: As high-income earners can now borrow up to 5.5 times their income in the downtown area, buyers will have more ability to raise bids, which will help keep prices up. Higher loan value today than at this time last year.

