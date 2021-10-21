Singapore Travel Restrictions Explained from UK





Singapore Changi Airport was voted the best airport in the world at the Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, but besides duty-free, the city-state is a vibrant metropolis with world-class restaurants, hotels and shopping centers (Las Vegas ratio, interior waterways and gondola rides). As of Monday 19 October, can I travel from the UK to Singapore, although flight bookings have been rushed due to destinations’ move to ease restrictions on vaccinated individuals? Here is everything you need to know

Can I travel from the UK to Singapore?

Yes, starting Monday 19th October, Singapore reopened its borders to a list of verified countries, including the UK, after 21 months. You must apply for an inoculated travel pass.

What are the travel restrictions to visit Singapore?

Previously, people traveling to Singapore from other countries were required to isolate themselves in hotels at their own expense or at home if arriving from some states, such as Australia. The new regulations mean that travelers who have been fully vaccinated in the UK can enter city-states without quarantine.

The rule change is part of Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane plan, meaning passengers arriving from countries that are part of this plan will not need to be quarantined if they are fully vaccinated prior to departure and on arrival and tested negative for the virus .

Singapore accepts UK Covid-19 recovery and immunization record certificate. Immunization centers’ NHS reservation cards are not designed to be used as proof of immunization and should not be used to prove vaccine status.

Do I need to undergo a PCR test to enter Singapore from the UK?

Travelers traveling to Singapore, including those who have been vaccinated, must undergo PCR testing within 48 hours of the scheduled departure time of flights to Singapore. Additionally, upon arrival in Singapore, you will need to register and prepay for PCR tests to be performed at the airport.

Before you travel anywhere right now, it’s best to double-check the UK Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and the government site of the country you’re visiting, and get the right travel insurance when booking your trip.

