UK public borrowing declines despite fuel crisis and supply chain problems | government borrowing





Government borrowing fell faster than expected in September, as vacation plans ended and tax revenues recovered significantly.

According to the figures released by the National Statistical Office, as the COVID-19 support measures were lifted, borrowings decreased from 28.8 billion won the same month a year ago to 21.8 billion won last month. This was the second highest September borrowings since comparative records began in 1993.

In the first six months of 2021-22, ONS added, public sector borrowing was 108.1 billion won, down 101.2 billion won in April-September 2020, but roughly triple the pre-pandemic level.

City economists expected $22.6 billion in debt to rise slightly in September, when the economy began to slow as factories cut production due to severe shortages of gasoline and raw materials.

But the decline in Whitehall spending has helped Prime Minister Rishi Sunak continue to cut his debt, which should give him more spending power when he announces next week’s budget.

In particular, income tax increased by 9.2% and value-added tax by 4.5% compared to the previous year, showing a remarkable increase in tax revenue. Total government revenues increased by 62.36.2 billion over September 2020, while expenditures decreased by 1.3 billion to 84.1 billion.

Speaking on borrowing figures on Thursday, the prime minister said he plans to cut borrowings in the next fiscal year to keep government spending under control.

Sunak expects to present a new forecast for public finances this fiscal year, where borrowings are expected to fall by around 40 billion won compared to the most recent forecast released in March, thanks to rapid economic growth.

He said next week’s budget and spending review will explain how to continue supporting public services, businesses and jobs while keeping public finances fit for the future.

Speculation that Sunak will recoup most of its savings to lower overall borrowings has climbed to number 11 after the summer revealed that its borrowings this year and next year will be lower than OBR predicted.

Increasing funds to help workers retrain their jobs in the post-pandemic era is known to be one of the prime minister’s priorities, but the relatively small amount he is likely to deploy will keep his overall debt reduction strategy intact. is.

If the decision to limit borrowing takes inflation into account, fears within Whitehall have grown, meaning that most departments outside of health and education could survive the next three years with a budget freeze.

Comprehensive spending review that accompanies the budget expects local councils to increase council taxes by up to 5%, providing only small cash increases to address surging social welfare costs and the cost of operating services lost during the pandemic It’s possible. April next year.

Last month, Sunak announced a 12 billion national insurance increase that would hit workers and employers starting next year, along with a freeze on income tax limits. He said it will fund increased social welfare spending from 2023. We also plan to introduce a higher corporate tax rate from 2023.

Michal Stelmach, chief economist at consulting firm KPMG, said overall expenses rose to 69 billion in the last month of vacation and nearly 100 billion, including spending on self-employment income support schemes.

Vacation plans will no longer cost the Treasury, but other hurdles remain while the prime minister seeks to stabilize public finances.

Ahead of next week’s budget, he said the prime minister faces a slow recovery, a weak labor market and public debt at the highest level since the 1960s, and the recent lifting of restrictions on creditor measures could spark a wave of corporate bankruptcy.

The UK’s total borrowings stood at 2.2 trillion won at the end of September, accounting for 95.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP), the highest since March 1963 at 98.3%.

The UK’s fiscal deficit soared to 15% of GDP in the past fiscal year, the highest since World War II, but is expected to halve this year as emergency aid ends and tax revenues rise.

