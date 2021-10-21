



A UK competition watchdog has fined Facebook £50.5m for a “grave violation” of an order related to its 2020 acquisition of video file search engine Giphy.

Competition and market authorities are investigating the $400 million deal, starting in June 2020, shortly after the deal was announced.

In August, regulators called on social networks to sell Giphy in an interim ruling, which is the first time the CMA has moved to cancel a large-scale tech deal.

The CMA said on Wednesday that Facebook violated an order imposed at the beginning of the investigation by “consciously refusing to report” information about her and Gipi’s relationship.

This is the first time a company has violated an initial enforcement order (sometimes called a “separate hold order”) by refusing to report all required information, according to regulators.

“Given the fact that Facebook has issued multiple warnings, the CMA believes that Facebook’s failure to comply is deliberate,” the CMA said in a statement.

“This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it’s above the law,” added Joel Bamford, senior director of mergers at CMA.

The £50.5 million fine is several times higher than the £325,000 fine imposed on Irish software company Aeon Investments Group in August.

The update is the latest clash between the CMA and Facebook over an enforcement order after the social media mogul failed to appeal the regulator’s denial of immunity earlier this year.

Facebook is still awaiting a final decision from the CMA on whether the affiliate relationship creates competition issues. Watchdog said in an interim ruling in August that it believed the deal would undermine competition among social media platforms and remove potential competitors from the display advertising market.

A final decision from the regulator is expected to be able to direct Facebook to sell Giphy by the end of the year. In August, the CMA said that the only effective way to tackle the competition problem was for “Facebook to sell the entire Giphy to the right buyers.”

Facebook protested the ruling. In response to the CMA’s tentative findings, the company attempted to close the deal, causing the CMA to “intervene in foreign scope” and “send a creepy message to startup entrepreneurs. Don’t create a new company. You can’t sell it.”

Facebook was separately fined £500,000 by the CMA for changing its chief compliance officer twice without prior approval.

“We strongly disagree with the CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook for the best compliance approach ultimately approved by the CMA itself. We will review the CMA’s decision and consider our options,” Facebook said.

