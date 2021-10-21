British-Sudan Strategic Dialogue in Khartoum, 19-20 October 2021: communique





The first meeting of the restarted British-Sudan Strategic Dialogue was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Sharif Abdallah and British Africa Minister Vicky Ford. Dr. Mariam Alsadig Almahadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, opened the meeting and gave a welcome speech emphasizing the importance of dialogue in further strengthening and consolidating the developing bilateral relationship between Sudan and the UK. This was the first meeting held in the UK-Sudanese Strategic Dialogue since the December 2018 Revolution. It reflects the renewed and deep, long-standing relationship between the two countries as Sudan transitions to democracy. In particular, on the same week as the anniversary of the Women’s, Peace and Security Resolution of the Security Council, the African Minister paid tribute to the Sudanese women’s revolution, including the Foreign Minister. The strategic dialogue follows a visit to Sudan in January 2021 between Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and former British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to discuss Britain’s support for transitional government goals, including Britain’s support for economic reforms, and to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. It was done afterwards. other fields. High-level officials from both sides also attended the meeting.

The two sides emphasized the shared history, the importance attached to people-to-people relations, and confirmed their commitment to bilateral relations. The meeting, which included consensus on several areas of cooperation, included a productive exchange of views on the transition to a privately-led democracy and the UK’s support of transitional institutions. It provides justice and accountability, including active participation between the Government of Sudan and the International Criminal Court. local affairs; The UK supports economic reform and promotes investment in Sudan, including renewable energy.

The constructive discussion also addressed peace and stability and how the UK could be a supporting partner in implementing the Juba Peace Agreement. UK-Sudanese cooperation in education; strengthening cooperation and support for irregular migration, return and re-entry; and in defensive engagements.

Highlights from this year’s Strategic Dialogue include:

InfraCo visits Africa in November to expand private sector investment opportunities in Sudan British Council supports the development of a five-year strategy for the Ministry of Higher Education to improve English in public universities, providing safe drinking water for 40,000 people in the poorest UK city of Port Sudan support

During her visit, the Minister hosted a roundtable discussion with women participating in the Sudan transitional process through their work as politicians, activists, artists and professionals. The Minister paid tribute to the role of women and their importance in the political transformation of the means.

Both sides welcomed the convening of a strategic dialogue, with the next meeting to be held in London in six months.

