National Treasure: New Zealand’s Morihaka protected by a trade agreement with the UK | New Zealand





While it may not be enough to stop dance from being slaughtered at dance troupes, TikToks or pub crawls, the historic new British-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement includes Britain’s commitment to safeguard New Zealand’s iconic haka, the Ka Mate. There is.

The deal is expected to increase New Zealand’s GDP by $970 million and eventually lift tariffs on all exports to the UK. But its provisions extend beyond the economy. Unusually, it mentions the UK’s commitment to working with New Zealand to find appropriate ways to promote the recognition and protection of haka kamate. [and] Acknowledgment of Ngti Toa Rangatiras [the leaders of Ngti Toa tribes] The guardian deity of Hakka.

The ka mate haka, a traditional Mori war dance performed internationally by some of New Zealand’s top sports teams, is controversial in the UK. Last year, British nurses apologized after changing the haka from facepainting, which culture adviser Karatiana Taiuru at the time called blatant cultural abuse, close to racism.

While free trade agreements cannot completely prevent these incidents, they can help to some extent to prevent the use of haka in commercial settings by people other than traditional Aboriginal guardians.

Ka Mate is one of New Zealand’s and Te Ao Mori’s most appropriate and commercially ripped icons. [so] That’s important and logical, Taiuru said. And at an event in London we see drunken kiwis on the streets doing haka and ignoring Ngti Toa, Te Rauparaha, and whole haka. I hope this is a good step towards recognizing the rights of indigenous peoples.

Rawiri Waititi, co-chair of the Mori Party, welcomed this protection. According to the New Zealand Herald, we need to look at cultural appropriation, not abuse, and treat it with much more respect and I’m glad there are more people, he said.

Waititi said you need to understand the concept of haka and its content.

Taonga is not a product used in such a space. [treasure] The gift Ngati Toa and Aotearoa gave to the All Blacks was really proud.

The guardians of Ngti Toas in Kamate have been recorded in New Zealand law since 2014, and the haka has been officially recognized as a taonga or treasure belonging to an iwi or tribe. Ngti Toa iwi leader Kahu Ropata previously told Te Ao Mori: Our iwi has agreed to sign the Ka Mate Ka Mate Property Act to recognize its legitimate role as the sole guardian of the haka. Anyone who uses it must acknowledge its origin.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the deal: “We already share a deep bond of history, culture and values, and we look forward to the next chapter in our friendship.

Competition with China

The new free trade agreement is one of the few agreements the UK has made from scratch in the post-Brexit era, and one that the UK hopes to end New Zealand’s trade dependence on China.

The focus on the region is part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 10-year plan to shift Britain’s foreign policy focus toward the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the alliance and position of democracies in the region to strengthen its competitiveness against China.

More than 30% of New Zealand’s exports go to China, its largest trading partner. China has been criticized in the past for adopting a slightly softer rhetoric about China than some of its allies, which critics claim are the result of trade vulnerabilities.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has urged exporters to diversify and reduce vulnerability to geopolitical shocks, such as the trade war, previously experienced by Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announcing the deal on Thursday, said the coronavirus has taught the country that it must have many options for world-class products to ensure certainty for primary producers, the economy and the people.

Under this agreement, the UK will eventually eliminate all tariffs on New Zealand exports. The most immediate winners will be honey exporters from New Zealand, which currently impose a 16% tariff, and winemakers paying $50 per 100 liters.

John Rawcliff of the Unique Mnuka Factor Honey Association said it was definitely good news. Getting rid of the somewhat barrier-free tariffs is very helpful, especially for Manuka. [honey] New Zealand industry.

Signals and awareness of culture and indigenous rights are also very important to this industry. [its] started supporting work on the protection of the term Manuka honey and the need to recognize these rights.

However, some tariffs and quotas will remain on approximately 35% of exports over the next 5-15 years, including duty-free quotas for some beef, lamb and dairy exports. The New Zealand government estimates that the tariff elimination could save local exporters $37.8 million per year. Officials said expanded access to the UK market would result in an increase of around $1 billion, equivalent to about 0.3% of New Zealand’s GDP. The impact on UK GDP is negligible or likely non-existent in the 0.01% range.

Apart from the trade agreement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the two countries are working to extend and improve the New Zealand-UK working holiday system.

For many young New Zealanders, overseas experience is a rite of passage, providing a pathway to develop skills and work experience while traveling and living in the UK, Ardern said.

The program extension operation starts immediately.

I am very pleased that we are now working to continue the long tradition between our two countries. She said she expects to accept them in the UK and give them the same opportunity on our side of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/21/national-treasure-new-zealand-maori-haka-protected-in-trade-deal-with-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos