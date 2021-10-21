Judge imposes harsher sentence on man accused of encouraging rioters on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON, Oct.21 (Reuters) – A judge on Thursday handed down a longer prison sentence than prosecutors requested on a Dallas man accused of posting inflammatory social media messages inciting violence on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, although he himself did not directly participate in the riots.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced Troy Smocks, 58, to 14 months in jail and three years on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of threats in connection with interstate communications.

Smocks, who is black, told the judge the Justice Department treated him differently from white defendants who participated directly in the riot, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump, a Republican , at a nearby rally, repeating his false claims that his electoral defeat to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread fraud.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Smocks visited Washington on Jan.5 and, using accounts under the names “ColonelTPerez” and “@ Colonel007” on the social media network Speak, posted threats on the 6th. and January 7 concerning the riots.

The Justice Department said Smocks’ threats included claims that he and others would return to the U.S. Capitol the day before Biden’s planned inauguration with guns in large numbers and that Smocks “threatened that he and ‘others “hunt down these cowards like the traitors that all of them are,” including “RINOS, Dems and Tech Execs. RINO is derogatory and means “Republicans in name only.” “

Smocks has been in pre-trial detention since his arrest in January and federal prosecutor Michael Friedman and defense attorney John Machado told the judge they believe he should now be released from prison and on probation.

But Chutkan, of the District Court for the District of Columbia, said that although Smocks claimed to have served in the United States Army, no official documents could be found to confirm this, that Smocks had a significant criminal history and that ‘he had an apparent “inability to live a law-abiding life.”

“He doesn’t seem to have any real remorse for his actions,” Chutkan said.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball

