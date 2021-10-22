UK agrees to transition to new global tax system





UK agrees to deal on how to transition from Digital Services Tax (DST) to new global tax system

The new DST credit system will be used for conversion.

The historic tax reforms agreed by 136 countries earlier this month ensure that multinationals pay their fair share in the countries where they do business.

The deal signed by the UK, US and other European countries outlines the DST credit system that will bridge the gap between the UK’s DST and the launch of the new system, which is expected to be implemented in 2023.

As a result of an OECD-led discussion on 8 October 2021, 136 countries agreed on a plan for a new system in which multinational corporations do business (Pillar One) pay their fair share of tax and the state operates a corporate tax of at least 15%. . Ratio (known as the second pillar).

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Following the groundbreaking deal we achieved earlier this month, we are delighted to have agreed on how to transition from a digital services tax to a newly agreed global tax system.

The agreement means that digital services taxes will be protected as it moves into 2023, allowing it to continue to fund revenue-critical public services.

As part of today’s deal, the US will not impose tariffs on the UK’s DST, which was introduced in April 2020. The UK will also retain revenue generated from DST until the Pillar One reforms work. According to the DST credit agreement, once Pillar One goes into effect, companies can use as credit to the company the difference between the amount paid to DST and the amount they would have paid if Pillar One was put into effect from January 2022. Future corporate tax bills.

This means that the UK will not lose tax revenue during the transition period. For each business, the UK retains the amount raised, which Pillar One would have provided if it had been in place, or the total return of DST. .

The DST is then removed for a global solution, which has always been the UK intent.

The UK has been at the forefront of pushing an international solution to the problem of taxing tech multinationals for nearly a decade, and the Prime Minister has secured global consensus on a key priority for the UK’s G7 presidency. The credit system provides a fair and sustainable solution.

The UK will continue to discuss with global partners over the coming months to begin the implementation process in a timely manner.

more information

The UK introduced a temporary Digital Services Tax (DST) in April 2020 to allow multinational companies to pay taxes on sales made in the UK.

The UK has always intended to eliminate the digital services tax once a global agreement is signed. As recognized by the October 8 OECD Agreement, the UK and some other countries with DST have been discussing with the US how to coordinate the transition from state-imposed DST to the new Pillar 1 system.

Agreements between the United States, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Austria and Spain

Under one of the historic OECD agreements, Pillar One, the largest and most profitable multinational corporations must pay taxes not only where they are headquartered, but also in the country in which they do business.

This rule applies to global companies with a minimum profit margin of 10% and 25% of all profits above the 10% margin are reallocated and then taxed in the country in which they operate. Pillar 1 will be implemented through a multilateral agreement (MLC) with the goal of entering into force in 2023.

Under the second principle, the G7 has also agreed to implement a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, with the goal of implementing it from 2023. It will operate on a country-by-country basis, creating a more level playing field for UK businesses and cracking down on taxes. avoid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-agrees-transition-toward-new-global-tax-system

