Open UK is vulnerable to external shocks





A recent article from the Bank of England (BoE) warns that the next financial shock could come from an overseas event. The size of the UK’s offshore asset holdings gives banks direct exposure to offshore financial and macroeconomic developments.

Brexit has happened and more than two-thirds of UK citizens have been double-vaccinated, and with any luck the supply problem will be fixed and inflation will normalize once energy prices stabilize.

So where will the next shock come from? Recent Bank of England (BoE) article, No Countries Are Islands: The impact of foreign shocks on the UK’s macro-financial stability suggests that foreign affairs likely stem from it.

While it may seem like an obvious point, this report explains how vulnerable the UK is to external shocks. In fact, more so than most other countries because it is more closely linked to the global economy. According to the Bank of England, total trade imports and exports combined account for more than 63% of UK gross domestic product (GDP), with a global average of 56% and only 27.5% in the US.

However, the UK’s overseas assets and liabilities are more than five times larger than UK GDP and far larger than any other major country. In other words, foreign countries own more assets in the UK as a percentage of UK GDP than any other major economy. And the UK owns relatively more abroad than anywhere else.

This openness brings many benefits. Trade promotes economic growth by promoting competition, exploiting economies of scale, and encouraging the transfer of innovations across borders. Similarly, cross-border capital flows promote risk sharing and diversification and can help allocate resources efficiently, the report says. This should make the economy less vulnerable to shocks to families.

But it also makes the economy sensitive to the global financial crisis and other events highlighted by the pandemic, to which the Bank of England is particularly vulnerable.

Global financial shocks play a more important role than global real shocks for the UK financial situation and UK GDP. This underscores the importance of offshore financial development, particularly for the UK financial market and the overall economy, the report says. The Bank of England has the highest cross-border exposure among global banking hubs. According to the report, UK-based banks have about 60% more offshore charges than US banks and 20% more than French banks, the second highest. foreign claims.

“Holding these foreign assets gives UK banks direct exposure to offshore financial and macroeconomic developments. In the event of an offshore downturn, UK-based financial institutions that have expanded overseas lending are likely to suffer losses from cross-border exposure. ” The report says

In the report, several Bank of England employees use sophisticated modeling techniques to estimate how global developments affected UK GDP from 1997 to 2019. This model distinguishes between the impact of global real shocks and global financial shocks caused by changes in supply and demand. Changes in risk attitudes and reactions to news affect GDP through financial channels.

According to the Bank of England model, a real global shock of 1% decline in world GDP after one year would reduce UK GDP by about 0.6% on average. According to the report, a global financial shock of a 1% drop in global GDP would also lead to a 1% decline in UK GDP on average.

Going forward, the bank’s point is that monitoring the situation abroad is just as important as monitoring the situation at home. The results also highlight that the widening of foreign credit-to-GDP growth has a serious negative impact on the most severe consequences for UK GDP.

What the report suggests is not that trading in goods, services and financial assets should be reduced, but rather that understanding sensitivity to global events is something investors should keep in mind. According to FactSet data, the FTSE 100 is particularly sensitive to the global economy, as the companies it contains earn, on average, about 70% of their earnings abroad. So, if a weak domestic economy leads to a depreciation of the pound, the FTSE 100 usually rises as it is cheaper for overseas customers to buy pound-denominated products.

Interestingly, the report does not mention how Brexit has affected UK financial stability. It’s too early to say. The Office for National Statistics reported earlier this year that total trade in goods with EU countries fell by 23% compared to the first three months of 2018. However, it is difficult to distinguish between these figures and the lock effect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/education/2021/10/21/open-uk-is-vulnerable-to-external-shocks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

