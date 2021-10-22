



Is the United States Already in Recession?

The United States is already in a recession that could be as severe as it was in 2008, new research shows.

Here’s what you need to know.

Economy

David Blanchflower, professor at Dartmouth and former member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, and Alex Bryson, professor at University College London, say in a new study that the United States has already entered a recession at the end of 2021. This is contrary to recent economic headlines which promote a booming stock market and low unemployment. Based on an analysis of key consumer data, the professors argue that the economic downturn could rival the financial recession of 2008. Here’s why:

Economic crash: the reasons

The professor writes that there are several reasons why an economic crash is imminent:

Consumer data is threatening

Every recession since the 1980s has been precipitated by a 10-point drop in the University of Michigan and Conference Board consumer confidence indices. In 2021, the Conference Board measured a 25.3 point drop in consumer confidence, while the University of Michigan measured an 18.4 point drop. By comparison, before the 2008 financial crisis, the Conference Board recorded a decline of 19 points and the University of Michigan recorded a decline of 21 points. Blanchflower and Bryson say consumer confidence indices are important because they ask ordinary Americans for their perspective on the economy and their expectations for income and employment.

GDP is artificially high

The authors argue that the gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is artificially high. They say real GDP is a year behind what the economic data suggests.

Unemployment is artificially low

Record unemployment rates and a rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic might not say it all. The authors argue that unprecedented government support for unemployment insurance and other economic stimulus has supported the labor market, according to the authors.

Economists had previously missed these indicators

The authors note that while the data supporting their argument may be flawed, economists rejected similar indicators in 2007 before the Great Recession.

Other macroeconomic issues

Data on unemployment, GDP growth and consumer confidence tell only part of the story. Other concerns include rising inflation, high leverage in the Chinese economy, and supply chain roadblocks, among others.

Recession: final thoughts

The stock market has reached an all time high. Unemployment is low. What could possibly go wrong? The authors argue that consumer data should not be ignored. The magnitude of declines in consumer confidence in 2021 in eight states of California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas is comparable to the declines recorded in 2007. Yes, the twin characteristics of an economic and health shock from the Covid-19 pandemic impacted these data. However, as the authors note, consumer concerns about Covid-19 and perceptions about the economy and unemployment can have a big impact on the real economy, which could impact a recession.

