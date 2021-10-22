AMC Theaters Add Open Captions to Movies in Locations Across the United StatesExBulletin





AMC is adding onscreen captions to 240 locations across the United States to make cinema more accessible.

The world’s largest movie theater chain is adding onscreen captions to hundreds of locations across the United States in an effort to make cinema more accessible.

AMC Theaters announced last Friday that 240 of its locations in more than 100 U.S. markets are adding open captioning to some screenings. The change took effect last week and aims to improve the viewing experience for people who are hard of hearing and for whom English is not their first language.

“Inclusive programming is at the heart of AMC’s strategy, and we are proud to lead the theatrical exploitation industry by providing open captioning schedules at hundreds of our locations across the country,” Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s director of content and executive vice president of global programming, said in a statement.

Open captions similar to closed captions appear on screen and cannot be turned off, while closed captions are displayed on electronic devices that customers need to request. The company says the “vast majority” of sessions will continue to be offered with closed captions, which means it will still offer assistive listening devices in all of its locations.

Each AMC market with at least two theaters will also have subtitle times available weekly for all new releases, the company said. Open captioning will also be offered as part of AMC’s private movie theater rental program at select locations.

Film buffs at participating venues can find captioning session times on the AMC Theaters website and mobile app. They are currently available for a mix of weekend, weekday, evening, and morning screenings, and the company expects them to evolve based on commentary and demand.

“The initial response from consumers has been very positive and we anticipate strong demand with increasing awareness of closed captioning schedules at AMC,” Frank added.

CEO Adam Aron noted on Twitter that the open captions are coming just in time for Disney’s Eternals to hit the big screen. The film is set to hit theaters on November 5, and features deaf actress Lauren Ridloff as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf superhero.

Ridloff spoke about the movie experience in an interview with The New York Times last month, describing Deaf people as “an afterthought in movie theaters” and calling for change.

“You have to use a special closed captioning device to watch closed captioning in a movie theater, and that’s a headache because most of the time the devices don’t work,” she said. Explain. “Then you have to go back to the front desk and find someone to help you out, and by the time they figure out that it’s not working, the movie won’t be captioned at all halfway through.”

Disability rights advocates have long sought to make cinemas more accessible, from better audio dubbing to smartphone captioning technology.

Many congratulate AMC on its recent announcement.

Christian Vogler, professor and director of the Technology Access Program at Gallaudet University in DC, told the Washington Post that deaf and hard of hearing advocates “have always called for expanded access to open captions.”

He also said that expanding accessibility could improve the experience for all moviegoers, noting that captions are useful in many scenarios and are used in more and more places as technology develops. .

US Paralympian Chuck Aoki hailed AMC’s decision as “absolutely phenomenal” in a tweet.

“The subtitles don’t detract from the experience, but help millions of people enjoy the movie more,” he wrote. “Well done!”

