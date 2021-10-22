Snitch line: Republicans attack US efforts to protect school boards from violent threats





WASHINGTON, Oct.21 (Reuters) – Congressional Republicans have slammed a US Department of Justice initiative to protect local school board officials from threats of violence from people angry at the anti-racism agenda and warrants masking, with one calling the policy a “snitch line” to flag parents.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, they assaulted Attorney General Merrick Garland over his Oct. 4 memo telling the FBI and federal prosecutors to tackle, along with local law enforcement, a growing number of violent threats directed at school board members, fueled by claims that school programs dealing with racism are attacks on America. Read more

“They’re going to open up a parenting snitch line. Think about it,” Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said. He said the Department of Justice “will go after parents who oppose a US program of racist hate.”

In his testimony, Garland dismissed the charge, saying the ministry aimed to prevent violent threats against school board members – generally low-key and sometimes volunteer positions.

“We are only concerned about violence,” Garland has told lawmakers repeatedly. “The Department of Justice supports and defends the First Amendment right of parents to complain as loudly as they want about their children’s education.

The National School Boards Association, in a September 29 letter to President Joe Biden, urged federal law enforcement to help local boards deal with the threats.

The letter cited a series of incidents, including an arrest at a board meeting in Illinois for aggravated assault and battery and another in which someone shouted a Nazi slogan in Michigan during a ‘a meeting to protest the use of masks in schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Among the most heavily supervised school boards in the country is the one in Loudoun County, Virginia, which is about an hour’s drive from Washington, DC.

A board member recently resigned, after months of accusations the school was teaching “critical race theory,” an academic doctrine that maintains that racism is ingrained in US law and institutions and that the legacies of slavery and segregation created an uneven playing field for black Americans. .

Critics argue that there is no evidence that the theory, developed in law schools, is taught in most primary schools, if any.

Members of the Loudoun County School Board have received thousands of “derogatory and threatening” messages since May, a spokesperson said.

A June 23 email used a racist insult against black Americans, adding, “Not at my school, not with my kids, keep your dirty hands … away from my kids.”

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin accused Republicans of deliberately misinterpreting Garland’s memo.

“Not a single member of this committee has recited a single sentence from your note as violating anyone’s rights,” Raskin said.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, additional reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller

