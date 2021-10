UK Begins Buy Now Post-Pay Market Review

The largest “buy now, pay later” consumer credit provider has faced regulation in the UK after the government launched the long-awaited consultation on a fast-growing market, reflecting concerns about risk to consumers.

The review, which is due to close in January next year, comes almost ten months after a report commissioned by the Financial Conduct Authority called for “very urgent” intervention.

Consumer credit rules target some BNPL providers, but market leaders including Klarna, Clearpay, and PayPal have so far strayed from these rules due to exemptions designed for short-term invoice deferrals that have been in effect since 1989.

The advisory will look at a range of issues, including assessing evidence of “consumer harm”, how suppliers evaluate the creditworthiness of their customers, and the possible impact of tighter regulations on smaller merchants.

BNPL providers, which offer short-term interest-free credit once fully repaid, have become very popular during the pandemic.

Transactions quadrupled last year to £2.7 billion, accounting for 1% of the overall credit market, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. Which consumer group? It is estimated that 1 in 3 people in the UK have used BNPL products.

The FCA’s report on the sector, released in February, raised a lot of concerns about the risks the BNPL poses to consumers. One of the biggest concerns was the lack of credit checks that put individuals into large debt with other lenders. He also said that many people do not understand how to enter into a credit agreement.

suggestion

Anthony Morrow, co-founder of OpenMoney, a financial advisor, said, “I firmly believe that these services make it too easy to get into debt without fully thinking about how you’ll pay it off and what might happen if you don’t.”

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of BNPL fintech Klarna, welcomes the prospect of regulation, adding that “it will increase consistency and improve outcomes for all consumers”.

Earlier this week, Klarna took the lead in announcing sweeping changes to UK products. This includes giving customers the option to pay in full on their purchase and promising “strong credit checks”.

In December, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority introduced guidelines banning several Klarna ads that “recklessly promote the use of credit to improve people’s mood” and requiring all providers to make clear that BNPL is a form of debt.

Australian Zip, a BNPL fintech company with a business in the UK, and New Zealand-based Laybuy also welcomed the agreement, saying it could boost consumer confidence.

The FCA said in August that it plans to discuss ways to regulate BNPL providers next year as soon as the government review is complete.

