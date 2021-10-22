U.S. lawmakers call for swift action on U.S. semiconductor chip funding





An Intel Tiger Lake chip is presented at an Intel press conference at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, January 6, 2020. REUTERS / Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON, Oct.21 (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of 38 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday urged congressional leaders to immediately pave the way for legislation providing $ 52 billion for U.S. semiconductor production, including $ 2 billion for chips used by the automotive industry.

The US Senate voted 68-32 in June to approve a broad set of laws to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology, including providing $ 52 billion for chips, but the measure has stalled at bedroom.

In a letter, House lawmakers warned of the “dire consequences for the auto industry as a whole – and the nation – if we fail to move legislation forward quickly.”

Automakers around the world have drastically cut production due to the shortage of semiconductor chips. The Senate bill includes $ 2 billion in funding dedicated to the type of chips used by automakers.

The letter is edited by US Representatives Debbie Dingell and Fred Upton of Michigan. Dingell is a Democrat and Upton is a Republican. The letter stated that “the current semiconductor shortage is hurting the auto industry, American workers and the competitiveness of our nations hour by hour.”

He added that “all major US automakers are suffering and conditions worsen … If this shortage continues, we fear that more assembly plants will face temporary shutdowns or long-term disruption.” .

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo urged Congress to pass the funding quickly.

“In reality, there is no quick and easy fix,” Raimondo told Reuters last month. “Basically the solution is we need to make more chips, and we need to make more chips in America.”

Raimondo’s department has issued a voluntary information request in order to obtain better information on the flea problem from the industry.

Automakers from General Motors Co (GM.N) to Ford Motor Co (FN) to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) have cut production due to chip shortages, made worse by a resurgence of COVID-19 in the main Asian semiconductor production centers.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

