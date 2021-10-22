A second UK Green Gilt raised an additional $6 billion for green projects.





With its first sales last month, the UK’s Green Gilt was the country’s largest green issuance for projects such as zero-emission buses, offshore wind and decarbonisation of homes and buildings.

Order volume exceeded 12x, demonstrating strong demand for Green Gilt in the UK. The combined size of the two deals means that the UK is now one of the world’s top three green bond issuers.

The UK continues to be a global leader in green finance, and by launching the Green Gilt ahead of next month’s COP26, we are demonstrating our commitment to addressing environmental issues and the important role green finance can play in this fight.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said:

Our Green Gilt demonstrates that the UK continues to be a global leader in green finance, helping to achieve net zero by funding important projects and creating jobs across the UK.

Ahead of COP26, the demand for our Green Gilt demonstrates the desire of investors to help the collective fight against climate change and that private finance plays an important role in that effort.

Treasury bonds or gold coins are sold to institutional investors and offer a fixed rate of return to maturity. The UK’s second Green Gilt is a 32-year bond maturing on 31 July 2053, the longest-dated national green bond in the world and reflects the UK’s long-term commitment to reaching net zero by 2050.

By issuing Green Gilts at multiple maturities, the UK has set a benchmark for green sterling debt, making it easier for companies to price their own green bonds. Green Gilts has also demonstrated the benefits of green finance for businesses by offering better rates to issuers due to the high demand for green products.

The Green Gilt is followed by the world’s first standalone retail Green Savings Bond issued by NS&I. These two products will provide UK investors and savers the opportunity to join the collective fight against climate change while creating green jobs across the country.

Funds raised in green gold leaf and green savings bonds, as specified in the government’s Green Financing Framework announced at the beginning of the summer, include clean transportation, energy efficiency, renewable energy, pollution prevention and control, living and natural resources and climate change adaptation.

And for the first time among comparable countries, the UK has committed to reporting on the significant social co-benefits and environmental impacts of job creation, access to affordable infrastructure and green spending funded by Green Gilts and Green Savings Bonds. socioeconomic progress.

Earlier this week, the government released the Greening Finance Roadmap, a plan that requires businesses, pension schemes, financial services companies and investment products to report on risks and opportunities, as well as their climate and environmental impacts. They are facing their business.

