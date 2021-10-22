Austin Circuit of the Americas “Very Confident” in US Grand Prix Contract Renewal





AUSTIN, Texas – Circuit of the Americas (COTA) boss Bobby Epstein said he would be “surprised and disappointed” if the circuit did not renew his contract with the United States Grand Prix, which is due to expire after this year’s event.

The United States Grand Prix was on the 2022 racing calendar with an asterisk next to it, subject to a new contract. F1 boss Stefano Domenicali is in the Austin paddock for this year’s race on Sunday (1:30 p.m. ET, ABC), and Epstein has said he believes a new contract is a formality at this point.

COTA aims to release 2022 tickets in April, and Epstein has said he’s confident it’s all over by then.

“We would like to finalize it before it goes on sale, even if we will put some [2022] tickets on sale this weekend, “Epstein told ESPN, when asked about the negotiations.

“I think it’s going to get done. I’m very confident we’ll get there. I would be surprised and disappointed if we don’t and I think [Domenicali] would say the same. “

After canceling the 2020 edition due to the pandemic, COTA expects an exceptional crowd for this year’s event, which is expected to surpass the previous race day participation record of 140,000. Epstein awards the interest in the very popular Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” increased.

“We were at a point of sale in 2019, but we’ve added capacity since then… let’s say the capacity we added is 35,000. I would suggest that a good part of that came from the growth of Netflix’s interest because the series wasn’t running here in 2020, so we didn’t have any runs in our time zone, so how did fans get more engaged?

“It certainly wasn’t because they would turn on their TVs in the middle of the afternoon and join in. Instead, they were at everyone’s house every day and they were playing the TV show. continuously.”

The Austin United States Grand Prix is ​​one of the most popular events on the calendar. Ken Murray / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COTA went out of their way to make their comeback event a memorable one. Epstein admitted that last year’s cancellation meant the budget wasn’t a concern like it might have been in previous years.

COTA has an array of events that take place throughout the weekend. Billy Joel will headline Saturday night, but circuit fans will also be spoiled for choice for entertainment between track sessions.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will perform at the event under his musical alias DJ Diesel, while COTA will also host the Major League’s top eaters in a global anti-spam feed contest. The tour also took the famous El Pulpo Mechanico, a mechanical octopus that shoots fireballs from its eight tentacles, from the Burning Man festival.

Epstein said it was important for the circuit to show Domenicali and F1 how big the fan base is.

When asked to make an impression at Domenicali, Epstein joked: “I plan to drive it [the circuit] completely! I intend to lead it around a whole group and then have a conversation about “look at what we have accomplished.” “”

He added: “I think he’s enjoying it already. I think the teams and the riders have all expressed that they like coming here – which is really satisfying for us to hear – and I think we are there. will arrive. “

This United States Grand Prix is ​​the last scheduled before the Miami Grand Prix debuts next May. Epstein was relieved that Miami was scheduled earlier in the year, giving COTA a five-month buffer before its own event, which is often scheduled near the Mexican Grand Prix.

“We were a lot more concerned about the Miami race five years ago when we first heard about it than we might be today. Knowing that it extends to another part of the calendar, I think it’s complementary, and as we saw on the sales ticket this year … several years ago, I don’t think we would have been able to be as comfortable as today.

“And we could have sold a lot more tickets for this year’s event than we did.”

COTA has had its ups and downs since its first race in 2012, and Epstein said he believes surviving the tough times and making racing a highlight of F1’s current schedule is key to securing his future at long term.

“New breeds are the most vulnerable in years three through five, and that sort of decides your long term future. I think we’ve taken the plunge and now we have a certain tradition and history.

“We’ve now had that second longest race – Watkins Glen has done more races than us, but now we’ve done the second longest – and it’s been 40 years since Watkins Glen. So I feel like we are. on dry land. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/f1/story/_/id/32446324/austin-circuit-americas-highly-confident-us-grand-prix-contract-renewal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos