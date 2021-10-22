Red and Gold Explosion: Readers’ Favorite British Fall Spots | UK public holidays





Victory Tip: Falls of Clyde, South Lanarkshire

Follow in the footsteps of Wordsworth, Coleridge and Turner and enjoy the power and romance of Clyde Falls. Spectacular at any time of the year, this trail reaches its golden, amber and feuille morte peaks, especially in autumn after heavy rains. About 30 miles southeast of Glasgow, follow the trail that begins at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of New Lanark, home to badgers, otters and kingfishers (visit to learn about mill owner and philanthropist Robert Owen) stop at the center) and leads to the 26-meter waterfall Cora Linn. You can have a coffee at Mill Café or stay at the New Lanark Hotel. Sepia and Maroon dream.scottishwildlifetrust.org.ukMichael

Wistmans Wood, Dartmoor Photo: David Clapp/Getty Images

Wistmans Wood is interesting any time of the year, but especially around Halloween twilight, when it’s not hard to imagine that the Baskerville hounds could be in a loose state. It is an ancient forest where time seems to have stopped. Stroll above and below massive granite boulders and winding moss-covered tree branches in this 170-hectare National Nature Reserve, home to fantastic highland moorland and wasteland birds. visitdartmoor.co.ukKim

Kinver Edge, Worcestershire/Staffordshire Photo: Ian Henley/Alamy

Stretching beyond the Worcestershire border, Kinver Edge, the National Trust site in southern Staffordshire, is particularly spectacular in the fall. A remnant of the Mercia Forest, this sandstone ridge has trees of all shapes and sizes and is rich in fiery autumn colors. Follow the trails to the top to see miles of countryside. For a different walk, venture into the valley near Nannys Rock and see the old rock houses hidden in trees where troglodytes lived until the 1960s.nationaltrust.org.ukVictoria Stevens

Coffin Walkway, Lake District Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

For stunning fall colors, eerie twists, and pieces of poetry, walk the coffin walkway from Grasmere to Ambleside in the Wordsworths Lake District. The trail is less than four miles and features beautiful native woodland, a lake and the home of two poets. The Cumbrias Coffin Trail is named after a corpse that must be transported to the nearest consecrated land. A large, flat stone by the side of the road is a resting place for those carrying their luggage. Along the way, the Old School Room teahouse is an Apple Pie Café serving delicious homemade food and bath bread, and everyone will hear poetry through takeaway!mudandroutes.comZoe Gilbert

Hackfall Woods, Yorkshire Dales Photo: Bridget Mellor

Hackfall Woods in Nidderdale is a pleasure to explore. 18th century landowner and statesman William Aislabie designed this wild and romantic garden. A series of paths traverse 47 hectares of forest, with beautiful ruins of follies and caves along the way. The colors of autumn create an enchanting atmosphere. The view from the Ruin terrace overlooks the richly colored canopy as if on top of a rainforest. A man-made waterfall powered by springs, cascades and pumps makes this a magical place. Woodland Trust.org.ukBridget Meller

Hermitage, Perthshire Photo: Sara Winter/Alamy

To see the most beautiful fall colors, enjoy a nice woodland walk around the Hermitage in Dunkeld. When the leaves change, this magical area of ​​Perthshire forestry transforms into a wonderland where you can experience a breathtaking explosion of red and gold among the evergreens. The Douglas fir here is one of the tallest trees in England. Keep your eyes on the red squirrels and watch the salmon leap over the dam while enjoying the vibrant autumn scenery. Parking is 3. The picturesque village of Dunkeld, a 5-minute drive away, is the perfect place for coffee and cakes after a stroll.nts.org.ukMaggie Coll

Friston Forest, South Downs National Park, Cuckmere Valley. Photo: Sam Moore/National Trust/PA

Off the coast of Newhaven in East Sussex, the Cuckmeres River meanders and meanders and is a spectacular sight of meadows. Looking up, you can see the faded green, yellow and orange leaves of the Friston Forests beech. It’s a great place to take a walk at this time of year. The road is covered with colorful brown and gold leaves, especially in the dappled sunlight of a bright autumn day. The hills that aren’t too strenuous and the roads like Narnia are great. Beautiful sea views from the top of the Seven Sisters cliffs and near Beachy Head. After that, the reward is a visit to the Tiger Inn in East Dean, where the gooey toffee pudding is no doubt. foresttrust.org.uk George Gilbert

Witton Woods, Norfolk Photo: Loop Images/Alamy

In northern Norfolk, Witton Woods (also known as Bacton Woods by some) has a variety of trees including ancient cedar oaks, ash, alder, chestnut, and recently planted pines and Wellington, heather, broom, and bramble. Visit in all seasons. Also great for foraging sessions if you want to spot mushrooms in the fall. There are also burial mounds from the Bronze Age and ancient pot-boiling sites. Northwalshamguide.co.uk, north-norfolk.gov.uk

Allen Banks, North Pennines Photo: Clearview/Alamy

Allen Banks is the nationally beautiful North Pennines region 10 miles west of Hexham. From the parking lot, trails lead along the river to Planky Mill, a great picnic spot, and one of Northumberland’s largest ancient woodland areas. Surrounded by oak, beech and birch trees, the canyon is surrounded by reds and golds in the fall. The Allen River, flowing just north of the canopy into the South Tyne, glistens in the autumn sun and the Scottish fir gleams. It is not a difficult walk, but sturdy shoes are recommended. Allen Banks is a National Trust property. Walking is free, but parking charges apply for non-NT members.northpennines.org.ukBernie Walker

Thorncombe Woods, Dorset Photography: Andrew Wood/Alamy

Thorncombe Woods Nature Reserve next to Thomas Hardy’s cottage has beautiful fall colors. The 26 hectares of ancient woodland is home to an incredible range of mature trees, from majestic oaks to sweet chestnuts, hazels and beech. The beech trees are covered with spectacular fireworks of gold and copper in the fall. The well-preserved grove of Roman roads eventually gives way to Black Heath, home to the Dartmoor ponies. Independently operated cafe.dorsetcouncil.gov.ukAnita Hunt with parking

