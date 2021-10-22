In the United States, sales of existing homes hit their highest level in 8 months in September





FILE PHOTO: The “For Sale” sign is displayed outside a residential house in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle, Washington, United States, May 14, 2021. REUTERS / Karen Ducey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. home sales hit an eight-month high in September, but rising prices as supply remains tight is pushing first-time homebuyers out of the housing market.

Existing home sales rose 7.0% – the largest increase in a year – to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units last month, the highest level since January, the National Association of Realtors. Economists polled by Reuters expected sales to increase to 6.09 million units. Sales increased in all four regions.

Home resales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, fell 2.3% year-on-year.

Demand for housing increased at the start of the coronavirus pandemic amid an exodus from cities to suburbs and other low-density places as Americans sought more spacious housing for home offices and education in line. The shopping spree has abated as workers return to offices and schools reopened for in-person learning, thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations.

Although house price growth appears to be slowing amid an ebb in bidding wars, it remains strong. The median price of existing homes rose 13.3% from a year ago to $ 352,800 in September. It was the smallest gain this year. The moderation in house price inflation is explained by the fact that more small houses were sold in the last month. First-time buyers accounted for 28% of sales, the lowest share since July 2015, and down from 31% a year ago.

The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report with anecdotal information on business activity gathered from nationwide contacts by October 8, released on Wednesday, said residential real estate activity was unchanged or slightly declined. slowed down, but the market remained generally healthy.

There were 1.27 million previously owned homes on the market last month, down 0.8% from August and 13% from a year ago. There is a huge backlog of houses that have yet to be built due to shortages of inputs and labor. This could increase the housing stock when supply constraints ease.

At the pace of September sales, it would take 2.4 months to deplete current stocks, down from 2.7 months a year ago. A six to seven month supply is seen as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-economy-housing/u-s-existing-home-sales-surge-to-8-month-high-in-september-idUSL1N2RF2HL

