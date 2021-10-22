UK reaffirms the importance of OSCE’s Women, Peace and Security Agenda





I would like to thank the Chairman and I would like to thank Foreign Secretary Anne Linde for sending me a message this afternoon.

Full implementation of UNSCR 1325 and subsequent resolutions related to Women, Peace and Security (WPS) remain top priorities on the UK agenda.

The reason is clear. Diversity, including diversity in leadership, leads to more informed decisions and better policies. As previously stated by this committee, when women are meaningfully involved in the peace process, the resulting agreement is 64% less likely to fail and 35% more likely to last for at least 15 years. On the 21st anniversary of UNSCR 1325, I remember all the nations of the United Nations committed to increasing women’s participation in the peace process. OSCE is playing a leading role as a regional security organization within the Conflict Cycle Toolkit and Comprehensive Security Concepts and in accordance with Chapter 8 of the UN Charter.

In December of last year, 52 countries signed the joint UNSCR1325 Declaration by the Tirana Ministerial Council, and there is a menu of actions for implementation in the OSCE region. To support this, we are pleased to host a side event with Belgium yesterday with the goal of facilitating and advancing meaningful reporting to the WPS in the framework of a code of conduct on the political-military aspects of security. We believe this initiative will help improve the quality of responses and help more states provide voluntary reports.

We would like to thank Sweden for your interest in WPS during our presidency. There is still much work to be done. We must ensure that women are fully represented in all OSCE peace processes and ensure that gender considerations are an integral part of the solution. We must also ensure the safety of women peacebuilders, and continue to work to prevent sexual violence in conflict and bring perpetrators to justice. There are tools. We must use them.

The UK looks forward to making substantial progress next year and looking forward to participating countries taking a leading role in realizing the OSCE and WPS agendas.

Thank you, chair.

