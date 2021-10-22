Some U.S. House Candidates Are Already Reaping A Lot Of Foreigners





HELENA Two Republicans running for two new Montana congressional seats in 2022 have so far crushed her on fundraising, but they get the majority of their money out of state.

Rep. Matt Rosendale and former Congressman Ryan Zinke tap into national fundraising networks, helping each of them raise over $ 700,000 so far this year and easily outrun their opponents.

MTN News

MTN News

In contrast, Zinkes GOP’s main challenger, former State Senator Al Olszewski, has recouped most of his $ 300,000 in campaign funds from Montana at least 78%, and probably more.

Olszewski and Zinke are running for the new open congressional seat in Montana, while Rosendale is expected to run for re-election in the other district. The boundaries of each district will be drawn in about a week.

MTN News

Of the three Democratic candidates vying for the open seat, public health expert Cora Neumann de Bozeman is so far the fundraising leader, but she has also raised a substantial portion of her $ 466,000 in funds. countryside outside of Montana. At least 27%, or $ 125,000, are from California, where she previously lived and worked.

MTN News

Missoula’s lawyer, Monica Tranel, raised more money from the Montanans than any other Democratic candidate: at least $ 143,000, or 60% of his total of $ 241,000.

MTN News

The third Democrat, State Representative Laurie Bishop of Livingston, said she raised $ 119,000 through September and at least $ 59,000, or 50 percent, from the Montanais.

MTN News

Montana State University political scientist David Parker told MTN News that Zinkes and Rosendales’ fundraising success so far is a product of their national significance.

Zinke was Donald Trump’s US Home Secretary for two years and Rosendale has appeared occasionally on conservative national broadcast networks, aligning himself with far-right members of the House, Parker noted.

Parker also said that although Montanais often say they don’t appreciate the influence of outside money in state racing, it is not clear that money makes a difference in how people vote.

Here’s a more in-depth look at the breakdown of sources of funds for declared US House candidates:

MTN News

Former GOP Congressman Ryan Zinke.

Zinke: This year, Zinke raised $ 794,000, but only $ 180,000, or 23%, came from donors identified as Montanais. He received roughly the same amount from donors in Texas, California and Florida.

However, it is likely that over $ 180,000 of his money came from Montanans, as he also had an additional $ 163,000 in non-itemized donations from individuals, who gave less than $ 200. These donors are not identified by name or address, and some of them are likely from Montana. Zinke had donors from 42 states and Washington, DC

Zinke also received nearly $ 100,000 from Political Action Committees, or PACs, about 12.5% ​​of his total.

Mike DDennison-MTN News

Former Republican State Sen. Al Olszewski from Kalispell.

Olszewski: Kalispell’s orthopedic surgeon raised $ 300,000 through September, including $ 233,000 from Montanans, $ 28,500 from unspecified donors and $ 10,000 from himself. Olszewski said he estimated 90 percent of his donors are from Montana.

Mike Dennison-MTN News

United States Representative Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

Rosendale: The Republican congressman for the first term raised $ 759,000 this year and ended September with $ 702,000 in his campaign account, in part thanks to remaining funds from his 2020 campaign.

Only $ 191,000, or 25% of his money, came from donors identified as Montanais, although he received an additional $ 89,000 in unspecified donations.

At least a third of his money came from donors in Florida, Texas and California. It had donors from 38 states.

MTN News

Jack Ballard, Democratic candidate for Congress.

Jack Ballard: Rosendales’ Democratic opponent, an outdoor writer from Red Lodge, raised just $ 22,000 until the end of September. About a third of this money came from the Montanais.

MTN News

Cora Neumann, Democratic candidate for the United States House.

Neumann: Bozeman’s Democrat, who briefly ran for the U.S. Senate in 2020 before stepping down, said she raised at least $ 118,000 from the Montanans, barely a quarter of her total. She also received an additional $ 78,000 in non-itemized donations, which includes Montana money.

Yet the majority of its funds came from non-state donors, including $ 44,000 from New Yorkers and $ 18,500 from Washington state.

MTN News

Monica Tranel, lawyer for 350 Montana.

Tranel: About 85 percent of his money from identified donors – $ 143,000 – came from Montanais. She said she had more identified individual donors from Montana than any candidate in the Open District, Republican or Democratic race. Tranel also had an additional $ 74,000 from unspecified donors.

Mike Dennison-MTN News

State of Montana representing Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston.

Bishop: Almost 80% of her money from identified donors, or $ 59,000, comes from Montanais, and she had an additional $ 43,000 from non-itemized donors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvh.com/news/montana-politics/some-u-s-house-candidates-already-raising-big-from-out-of-staters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos