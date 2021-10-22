New roses named after Britain’s first black gardener | Wales





One of the first known black gardeners in England was honored to receive a rose named after him to celebrate his life.

John Ystumlyn, originally unknown, was kidnapped as an 8-year-old boy from West Africa around 1746 and taken to Gwynedd in northern Wales. There he became a servant of the Wynn family of the Ystumlyn family, which bears his name, and studied gardening in the garden.

He became a respected gardener, became the first black man in the region to have a well-documented life, and married a local white woman, Margaret Gruffydd.

Activists believe that the chosen yellow rose was the first in England to be named after a person of color because yellow symbolizes friendship.

Campaigning to raise awareness of the underrepresented group’s achievements, We Too Built Britain founder Zehra Zaidi approached Chelsea flower show winner Harkness Roses with the idea of ​​making roses in the aftermath of last Black Lives Matters protests. summer. The Hertfordshire Nursery previously grew roses named in honor of the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Zaidi said Ystumlyns’ achievements were important in his growing up as a young man of ethnic background in Carmarthen in southern Wales. She said his story had to do with how much Britain and its flora and fauna were moved from the Empire.

She added that through his story, we can see unity and a more comprehensive history of horticulture.

According to a biography written in 1888, a century after his death, Ystumlyn, which means blackjack in Welsh, is also known as Jac Du. The white men came and caught him and took him to the boat.

Dr Marian Gwyn, head of heritage for the Race Commission Cymru, said that the records show that he lived as a free man and not as a slave.

She said: We have people torn from Africa and taken to Wales. He lives his life despite the trauma. It is clear that he experienced racism and this greatly upset him. However, it is evident from many other reports that he was considered a good gentleman.

Culturally, I think we always tend to associate gardening with white people. And John is a black man who started his career in gardening in the mid-18th century. It’s important because it overturns our thinking about who a gardener is.

