North Korea questions U.S. intention after new dating offer





SEOUL, Oct.21 (Reuters) – North Korea on Thursday said the United States was overreacting to its recent missile test and questioned the sincerity of Washington’s offers for talks, after a US envoy repeated an offer to meet without preconditions.

Pyongyang has said in recent weeks that its weapons tests are aimed at boosting its defense capabilities as other countries are doing, accusing the United States, South Korea and the United Nations of adopting a hostile policy and of ” double standards “towards him.

North Korea tested a new ballistic missile from a submarine on Tuesday, continuing its military activities in the face of diplomatic pressure and international sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged Pyongyang to comply with UN sanctions banning nuclear and missile tests and accept offers for talks, reiterating Washington has no hostile intentions from his view. Read more

“It is time to engage in a sustained and substantial dialogue towards the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on the latest test of North Korean missile.

“We offered to meet with DPRK officials, without any preconditions, and we made it clear that we have no hostile intentions towards the DPRK,” said Thomas-Greenfield, using the initials of the Democratic People’s Republic. of Korea, its official name.

People watch a TV broadcast file of a report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast in Seoul, South Korea on October 19, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji

His comments echoed US nuclear envoy Sung Kim’s offers to meet with North Korean officials without preconditions and repeated statements that Washington had no hostile intentions towards Pyongyang.

Kim was due to travel to Seoul on Friday for talks with his South Korean counterpart, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

North Korea’s statement by an anonymous Foreign Ministry spokesperson came just after Thomas-Greenfield’s comments, calling Tuesday’s missile test a normal activity to carry out its defense plan at medium and long term and was not aimed at the United States or any other country. .

“Criticizing the DPRK for having developed and tested the same weapon system that the United States possesses or is developing is a clear expression of double standards,” the spokesperson said in a statement released by KCNA.

The spokesman said Washington had nevertheless taken “very provocative steps” in calling for a UN Security Council meeting. The Security Council met on Wednesday following a request from the United States.

“This only raises our suspicions as to the ‘authenticity’ of his statement that he (does not want to) antagonize the DPRK.”

Any reprehensible behavior by the United States and the Council could lead to “more serious consequences”, the spokesman said, warning against “tampering with a dangerous time bomb”.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Richard Pullin, Simon Cameron-Moore and Lincoln Feast.

