



The UK’s largest seafood processor is threatening to stop procuring fish from the Northeast Atlantic unless coastal countries, including the UK and EU countries, reach an adequate agreement on population management this month.

Youngs Seafood, along with Tesco, Co-op, Princes, Aldi, Asda, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and other retailers and suppliers, has called for urgent ministerial action to more sustainably manage mackerel, herring and herring.

For more than a decade, states that have fished in the Northeast Atlantic have not agreed on quotas under the sustainable limits set by scientists. As a result, all three populations declined. Total catch has exceeded the sustainable limit by 4.8 million tonnes since 2015.

Because of the crisis, all three fisheries have lost their sustainable certification from the Marine Management Board.

Youngs said disputes over catches between coastal countries, including Norway, Iceland, Russia and the Faroe Islands, are threatening the health of valuable fish populations and are encouraging businesses to speak up on the issue.

Graph showing whether mackerel, herring and albino catches have exceeded sustainable catches since 2008

The company sent a letter to mackerel fishing countries urging them to meet in London this week to agree to a shared resource management for the three species and to agree on sustainable measures aside from national interests. It requires following scientific advice, adopting long-term management plans and adopting dispute resolution mechanisms.

Youngs believes that unilateral quota setting is an unacceptable threat to shared fisheries and that coastal states involved in these fisheries should support securing consensus on total allowable catches under ICES. [International Council for the Exploration of the Sea] In a statement, the company said it was seeking advice and working towards a long-term science-based management agreement.

The company is a founding member of the North Atlantic Pelagic Advocacy group (Napa), a coalition of 50 retailers and suppliers representing approximately 250 billion (210 billion) purchasing power after the loss of MSC certification for mackerel in 2019.

This year alone, quotas for Northeast Atlantic mackerel, Atlantic herring and herring were set 41%, 35%, and 25% above the scientifically recommended limits, respectively.

Napa’s marine biologist Dr Tom Pickerell said: We are not yet in a position where they are overfished, but if the situation changes, we are on the way.

The climate crisis has changed the distribution of fish and countries have set unilateral quotas for their own interests.

“The most worrisome thing is that stock prices are in a downtrend and that’s why we lost our MSC certification,” said Rupert Howes, CEO of the Marine Stewardship Council. The market’s voice to solve this problem is growing.

