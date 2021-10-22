UK and Taiwan promote cooperation in hydrogen and fuel cell technology





The first UK-Taiwan Hydrogen Forum, co-hosted by the UK Office of Taiwan and the Taiwan Economic Research Institute, was held virtually on 21 October with the support of the Taiwan Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Partnership and the Scottish Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association. In the forum, more than 100 UK and Taiwan hydrogen and fuel cell companies and 11 companies participated in the forum to explore possible areas of cooperation.

To commemorate this, the respective UK and Taiwan Hydrogen Trade Association, Taiwan Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Partnership and Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve bilateral engagement and support technology development, training and education. promised with Coordination of outreach, industry-related information and events. The signing of the MOU was attended by John Dennis, Representative of the UK Office in Taipei, Lord Faulkner, British Ambassador to Taiwan, YU Cheng-Wei, Director of Energy, Ministry of Economy.

In August 2021, the UK government announced its Hydrogen Strategy, which sets out an approach to developing a thriving low-carbon hydrogen sector in the UK to meet its ambitions of 5 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. This strategy also includes a chapter on how to. The UK is working with other major hydrogen countries to lead global leadership in low-carbon hydrogen development to support the world’s transition to net zero.

John Dennis, representative of the Taipei UK office said:

Now is the right time for the UK and Taiwan to come together to explore closer collaboration on this fuel of the future. UK-Taiwan cooperation is growing rapidly in low-carbon energy development, especially in offshore wind power. And, already an important part of the global hydrogen supply chain, Taiwan’s domestic fuel cell industry is increasingly strong and innovative.

New UK-Taiwan cooperation opportunities include hydrogen deployment in mid- to long-distance public road transport, green hydrogen production from offshore wind, and partnerships on project opportunities in third markets where the UK and Taiwan share common interests.

Lord Faulkner of Worcester (Taiwan Trade Ambassador to the British Prime Minister) said:

Low-carbon hydrogen plays an important role in the collective transition to net zero, with the potential to overcome some of the toughest decarbonization challenges facing our economy. Today, low-carbon hydrogen technology remains relatively early in deployment. This makes international cooperation particularly important to mitigate early-stage development risks and create a larger shared market for low-carbon hydrogen deployments. We look forward to working with Taiwan on these important efforts.

MOEA Energy Director YU Cheng-Wei also said:

Moving from an energy transition to a net zero transition by 2050, Taiwan has included hydrogen energy in its decarbonization plan to effectively reduce carbon emissions in its energy and industrial sectors. In addition, MOEA has established a hydrogen energy promotion group to expand the application and development promotion of hydrogen energy. We will continue to pay attention to the global development trend of hydrogen energy and actively promote decarbonization of energy and industries.

Nigel Holmes, CEO of the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, said:

Only 10 days left until the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Now the focus is clearly on the urgent need for a transition to zero-emission energy solutions. This memorandum of understanding between the Taiwan Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Partnership and the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association will help to share experience with Aberdeen’s zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell bus deployment, Orkney’s hydrogen production and local use, and the H100. Fife demonstrates hydrogen from offshore wind for heating and cooking as an alternative to carbon-intensive fossil fuels.

Dr. Tso Chunto, vice president of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, also said:

To reach net zero emissions by 2050, hydrogen will be one of the most important projects in the near future. For Taiwan, complete hydrogen and fuel cell technology supply chains could greatly facilitate international cooperation. Today’s UK-Taiwan Hydrogen Forum can bring infinite possibilities for further mutual cooperation. We believed that Taiwan’s hydrogen industry was well-prepared for a better future.

UK Hydrogen Strategy Summary

Hydrogen is one of the few new low-carbon solutions that will be important for the UK to transition to net zero. As part of a fully decarbonized and renewable energy system, low-carbon hydrogen could be a versatile replacement for the high-carbon fuels used today. The UK’s vision, resources and know-how are ideally suited to rapidly developing a thriving hydrogen economy. Our world-class innovation and expertise provide opportunities for UK companies in growing domestic and global markets. The UK Hydrogen Strategy sets out how to drive progress in the 2020s to deploy hydrogen to help meet 5GW production targets by 2030 and meet the 6th carbon budget and net zero commitments. see [full strategy] (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-hydrogen-strategy)

List of 11 UK and Taiwanese companies presented at the 1st UK-Taiwan Hydrogen Forum:

UK Ceres Power, Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Technology Developer

Howden UK, the world’s leading provider of air and gas treatment solutions

UK Petrofac, an integrated international energy services company

UK Arcola Energy, Hydrogen Transport Infrastructure Specialist Developer

British Alexander Dennis, next-generation hydrogen bus manufacturer

Taiwan Linde LienHwa Group, Taiwan’s largest industrial gas supplier

Taiwan YC Synergy, fuel cell and electric drive system supplier

Taiwan Asian hydrogen energy, solid oxide fuel cell technology developer

Taiwan M-Field Energy, Industrial and Residential Fuel Cell System Supplier

Taiwan hiPower Green Technology, a hydrogen R&D and service company

Taiwan TV Rheinland, the world’s leading provider of technical testing services

