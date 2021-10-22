Factbox: Key Recommendations from the US Treasury Report on Financial Climate Risks





People take part in a global climate strike in New York, USA on September 24, 2021. REUTERS / David ‘Dee’ Delgado / Files

WASHINGTON, Oct.21 (Reuters) – The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a U.S. regulatory group made up of leading financial regulators, on Thursday released a roadmap on how financial agencies should integrate climate risk management into the regulatory system. Read more

It comes amid a large push by Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration to tackle climate change. Here are some of its main recommendations.

CLIMATE COMMITTEES

The report recommends that the FSOC create new internal panels dedicated to climate issues, in the first reshuffle of the watchdog created in 2010.

A group would be made up of regulators and responsible for monitoring agency efforts to measure and monitor climate risk. It would report frequently on its findings, seeking to maintain regulatory momentum to tackle climate risks, according to a senior Treasury official.

The second new panel will be made up of external advisers from academia, finance, environmental groups, among others. The FSOC has never yet set up an advisory committee on a specific issue.

FILLING DATA GAPS

An important part of the recommendations aims to strengthen and refine the data available for regulators, industry and the public to measure climate-related financial risks.

The report urges regulators to ensure they have consistent and reliable data to assess climate risks, including accounting for internal data and determining how to find the necessary external data sources.

The report identifies the Office of Financial Research, an agency created alongside the FSOC in the aftermath of the 2007-09 financial crisis, as a potential data repository and analytical resource for regulators.

CLIMATE DISCLOSURES

The FSOC also supports a major regulatory initiative already underway at the Securities and Exchange Commission. These rules would establish standard climate disclosure requirements for public companies. The panel said all agencies should review their disclosure requirements and update them as necessary to capture climate risks.

VULNERABLE POPULATIONS

In a nod to the Biden administration’s focus on social equity, the report recommended that regulators explore policies that could help protect populations most financially vulnerable to climate change.

Another recommendation called on the Federal Insurance Office to act quickly to analyze the impact of climate change on insurance and reinsurance coverage, especially in hard-hit regions.

SCENARIO ANALYSIS

Another recommendation is to work with external parties, including foreign regulators, to create forecasting tools that will help US agencies assess future risks from climate change.

Specifically, the FSOC recommended that agencies consider “scenario analysis” to test how the institutions they oversee would perform under different hypothetical climate scenarios.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Pete Schroeder; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/key-recommendations-us-treasurys-financial-climate-risk-report-2021-10-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos