Peat-based compost used by UK public authorities despite ban proposal | environment





Government agencies are still buying peat-based compost, new data reveals, even though the environment minister plans to ban it.

Peatlands cover about 12% of the UK’s land area and are the UK’s largest natural carbon dioxide reservoir, storing around 3.2 billion tonnes of CO2 and providing habitat for birds, insects and plants. Over the years they have been neglected and dug up, and today only 20% of Britain’s peatlands remain intact.

According to figures compiled by Wild Moors and Unearthed last week, there were five times more fires than usual in Britain’s peat wastelands this fall.

Earlier this year, Environment Minister George Eustice finally announced a plan to ban the sale of peat-based compost from peatlands to help campaigners.

However, data obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows that an agency overseen by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has purchased thousands of cubic meters of peat-based compost over the past five years and has no plans to stop it. on its use.

Environmental protection groups have described the continued use of peat-based compost in the public sector as unacceptable and said it violates the government’s legal commitments to address climate and natural emergencies.

Newly published data show that Forestry England, Forest Research and the Lake District National Park Authority have purchased 3,833 cubic meters of peat-based compost over the past five years. All three government agencies are ultimately overseen by the Environment Minister. The Environment Minister highlighted the importance of peatlands earlier this year as the UK’s largest terrestrial carbon repository and home to some of the rarest species.

When asked if there was a target date for phasing out peat-based compost, the Lake District National Park Authority said it had no plans to purchase peat compost starting April 1, 2022, and said no. Purchased since 2019-20.

Peat wastelands such as North Yorkshire’s Westerdale Moor are the largest natural reservoirs of carbon dioxide in the UK. Photo by Mike Kipling Photo/Alamy

However, no other agency has provided such a date. Forestry England said: We’ve tried 100% peat-free products, but so far no success. We will continue to work with our suppliers to find more effective products and look forward to the Government’s England Peat Strategy.

Forest Research, which purchased nearly 12,000 liters of peat-based compost so far in 2021, said: We are currently investigating alternative growing media for use in intensive nurseries that fully meet certain requirements under government procurement guidelines.

The FoI response also revealed that the Defra agency is sourcing peat from suppliers that perform on-site peat extraction in the UK. This means that it is possible for the government to purchase compost made from peat mined in the UK. Even though it has warned itself that it will cause damage in two ways: habitat loss and increased carbon emissions.

Among the suppliers used by the Defra agency are ICL, a multinational chemical company, and Westland Horticulture, which produces compost sold under various household names.

ICL performs peat extraction at three locations in Dumfries, Galloway and South Lanarkshire, and uses the peat to produce cultivation media or compost. In recent years, the proposal to expand extraction operations in the field has met with considerable local opposition.

Westland Horticulture is mining peat on a site in Midlothian, and in 2017, despite strong criticism from conservation charities, it received permission from the Commission to continue its operations until the 2040s.

The site where Westland and ICL are performing peat extraction is just 30-60 miles from Glasgow, where the UK government will host a major UN climate change summit next month.

Peat extraction from Hillhouse at Broken Cross Muir, Lanarkshire, Scotland. Photo: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

ICL was asked for comment. Westland told The Guardian that it has developed a roadmap to reduce peat use and now uses more than 80% of non-peat materials throughout its operations. To deliver this important and industry-leading change, Westland has invested more than $50 million in R&D through the manufacture of proprietary peat-free alternatives.

Green groups and scientists have criticized the government for the continued use of peat-based compost.

Jenny Hawley, Policy Manager for the environmental charity Plantlife, said: In 2010, the UK government committed to phasing out the public procurement of peat by 2015 and the use of amateur peat by 2020. Almost seven years later, it’s incredibly disappointing to see that both goals have been missed and little progress has been made.

Dr Janet Moxley, a soil scientist who co-authored a report on peatland emissions for the UK government, said: It is regrettable that these organizations continue to use peat as a growth medium, given that UK government procurement policies have included guidelines for purchasing peat products for some time.

A spokesperson for Defra said: “We have always been clear about the need to end the use of peat in UK horticulture and urge all gardeners to do their part and use only peat-free products.

Although industry monitoring shows a 25% decline in peat sold between 2011 and 2019 and some progress has been made, the UK Peat Action Plan calls for a ban on the sale of peat and peat-containing products in the following regions in 2021. I promised to post the full consultation. Amateur division until the end of this Congress.

Forestry Englands Chief Executive Mike Seddon said: We already reduced the percentage of peat we use a few years ago from 80% to 65%, but we will continue to do so. The 100% peat-free products we have tested so far have not provided sufficiently high yields for successful forest transplantation. We will continue to work with our suppliers and test alternatives.

