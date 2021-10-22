US marks 200 million COVID-19 snapshots shared with the world





by: ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

Posted: Oct 21, 2021 / 3:35 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 21, 2021 / 4:09 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) The United States on Thursday donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 vaccine to help immunize the rest of the world, the White House said. The Biden administration aims to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out home-use boosters, which critics say are diverting doses from those around the world most in need.

The doses donated include more than 120 million surpluses from the U.S. vaccine stockpile, as well as initial shipments of the billion doses that the Biden administration purchased from Pfizer for an overseas donation by September 2022. More than 100 countries and territories have received the US doses, and the US remains the world’s largest donor of vaccines.

These 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have helped bring health and hope to millions of people, but our work is far from over, said US Agency for International Development administrator Samantha Power , in a press release. To end the pandemic and prevent the emergence of new variants, as well as future epidemics within the borders of our nations, we must continue to do our part to help immunize the world.

While aid groups praised the United States for being the world leader in vaccine donations, they criticized the United States for approving booster doses for use in the country when many people in the low-income countries have no protection. The Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Wednesday, after a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine was cleared last month.

The reality is that the more rich countries use booster shots, the further we will be from the end of the pandemic, ”said Tom Hart, interim CEO of One Campaign. While some argue that we can both give boosters and vaccinate the world, the simple fact is that the boosters divert supplies from an area of ​​urgent need by administering the world’s first vaccines.

While half the planet has been vaccinated, there are huge geographic and wealth disparities. The majority of injections worldwide have been administered in high and moderate income countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpri.com/health/coronavirus/us-marks-200m-covid-19-shots-shared-with-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos