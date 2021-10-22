London drivers dumping diesel cars six times faster than the rest of the UK | London





Drivers in London gave up diesel cars six times faster than the rest of the UK after Sadiq Khan announced plans for a massive expansion of London’s clean air area.

A study published a few days before London’s ultra-low emission zones (Ulez) went into effect across the capital showed there were around 128,000 diesel cars on city roads than in 2017, when the mayor announced plans to create one of London’s largest clean air zones. vs less. Europe.

Oliver Lord, Head of Clean Cities Campaign UK, who conducted the study, said:

But he said Khan has to go further if he wants to achieve London’s carbon-neutral goal by 2030. He added. The only way to go is petrol and diesel cars. Active, shared and electromobility.

Plans for central London’s Ulez were unveiled in 2017, and a year later Khan announced that the ring road around the capital would cycle north-south.

The most polluting vehicles will be charged $12.50 per day for cars, vans and motorcycles and $100 for large passenger vehicles and large passenger vehicles under the expanded plan, which will take effect Monday. Gasoline vehicles registered before 2005 and diesel vehicles registered before 2015 are likely to be levied.

Global air pollution is shortening the lives of billions of people by up to six years, making it a far greater cause of death than smoking, car accidents or HIV/AIDS. According to a recent scientific report, it can damage every organ and almost every cell in the body, causing 8.8 million premature deaths each year.

A study last year found that the health costs of air pollution from roads are higher in London than any other European city with children and the elderly.

According to the study, diesel cars in London fell by 15% from 2017 to 2020, more than six times the trend seen elsewhere in the UK. The reduction in polluting diesel contributed to a sharp decline in the capital’s toxic air between 2016 and 2019, with the number of people living in areas with illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide falling by 94%.

Clean air activists have welcomed the expansion of the district, which will take effect on Monday. Jemima Hartshorn, founder of the campaign group Mums for Lungs, says the expanded area will protect millions of Londoners from toxic air. This is an important moment in our fight for children to breathe clean air. The mayor must continue to work to eliminate toxic diesel from our streets and protect the health of our children.

There are concerns that many drivers do not understand the details of the pending changes, and activists are urging the market to help the poorest people stay away from polluted older vehicles.

Clean air activists and those concerned about the climate crisis have welcomed the Ulez expansion, but many are outraged that the mayor continues to push for a new four-lane road tunnel beneath the River Thames.

Critics of the 2 billion Silvertown tunnel plan, including climate scientists, senior Labor politicians and doctors, say the massive road-building program will exacerbate air pollution and lock in high-carbon transport for generations.

Victoria Rance of the Stop Silvertown Tunnel campaign said: We welcome Ulez’s expansion, but we cannot take the climate or air pollution seriously as long as the mayor continues the project.

