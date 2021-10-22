



A new trade agreement between the UK and New Zealand includes a commitment to protect the Māori cultural traditions of the ceremonial haka dance.

During a Zoom call on Wednesday evening, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern agreed on terms of a deal to enhance trade and relations between the two countries.

The two leaders pledged to encourage Maori participation in trade while addressing Maori concerns and identifying “appropriate ways to increase awareness and protection of haka ka mate”.

Haka means “dance” in the Maori language of New Zealand, and many groups perform simultaneous movements of rolling feet, shouting and rolling eyes.

The haka is also used as a war dance and is associated with the New Zealand rugby team to perform a haka before a match to alert opponents of a challenge.

Some indigenous communities have long criticized the dance being ridiculed or exploited for profit.

Over the years in the UK, haka parody has been used to sell everything from menswear to alco-pop without permission and without paying a penny to the traditional owners of the ceremony.

Last year, a group of British nurses apologized after performing an altered haka on face painting.

Aboriginal leaders say that if a dance is performed outside New Zealand without Maori involvement, it is cultural appropriation.

The trade agreement will encourage more cultural sensitivity as London agrees to officially recognize the guardians of Ngati Toa’s Ka Mate haka.

Ka Mate is one of New Zealand’s and Te Ao Mori’s most appropriate and commercially ripped icons. [so] New Zealand cultural advisor Karaitiana Taiuru said the deal was important and logical.

And at an event in London we see drunken kiwis on the streets doing haka and ignoring Ngti Toa, Te Rauparaha, and whole haka. I hope this is a good step towards recognizing the rights of indigenous peoples.

Britain said the agreement would eliminate tariffs on British exports such as clothing, footwear, ships and bulldozers, as well as tariffs on other goods such as wine, kiwi and meat.

Last year, bilateral trade was estimated at $2.35 billion.

Before comparing the deal to a rugby match, Johnson said the deal was a “big moment” for Britain-New Zealand relations.

“I’m absolutely delighted that it looks like we’re driving for the line, we scrumdowned, packed tight, and together we got the ball over the line,” he said.

Arden said this is “one of the best deals.”

Continuing the analogy to rugby, Arden said, “Unlike the game of rugby, we literally think we can both come out of the pitch feeling like a winner.”

