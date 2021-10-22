Biden seeks to revive US sanctions policy





The Biden administration is rethinking the US approach to sanctions after four years of imposition and escalation by Donald Trump.

Overview: Sanctions are among the most powerful tools the United States has to influence the behavior of its adversaries without resorting to force. But they often fail to bring down regimes or moderate their behavior, and they can increase civilian suffering and resentment against the United States.

A new Treasury report reveals that sanctions designations have increased 933% since 2000, with a particularly dramatic spike under Trump. Experts fear that the overuse of sanctions will ultimately weaken the tool as countries and businesses find new workarounds.

Leading the News: The Treasury review determined that sanctions need to be calibrated more carefully to contain their humanitarian costs and coordinated more closely with allies to maximize effectiveness.

He also stressed that sanctions should be linked to specific political objectives and the circumstances in which they would be lifted.

What they say: Sanctions are a tool, they are not an end in themselves. If the tools are not used in the service of a broader diplomatic approach, you may well inflict pain, but you will not achieve your goal, former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said today. speaking in front of a panel alongside Assistant Treasury Secretary Adewale Adeyemo, who led the policy review. .

Lew lamented that the imposition of sanctions is often seen as harsh and that lifting them (or even including humanitarian exclusions) is the kind of weak outlook that results in the failure of policies that remain in place, and potentially through sanctions that harm civilians more than regimes. Note: Biden has been much less inclined to impose new sanctions than his predecessor, but he doesn’t seem in a rush to lift long-standing sanctions against Cuba.

Sanctions are too often imposed on impulse to do something in response to malicious activity, Daniel Fried, who served as sanctions coordinator under the Obama administration, told Axios.

Such circumstances may require sanctions against individuals in and around a regime, rather than entire industries and economies, he says. Fried argues that the sanctions were successful in bringing Iran to the nuclear negotiating table, but that the Trump administration’s subsequent maximum pressure approach was more symbolic. punishment as a political tool.

Breaking it down: “The objective of sanctions is not to deny sick people medicine and food to hungry people. It is the purpose of the sanctions to cut resources to create general economic pain, Lew said. “One is a by-product of the other. “

It’s a rare acknowledgment of an uncomfortable truth: No matter how effective they are in the long run, US sanctions often hurt innocent people here and now.

Zoom In: One country the Biden administration has targeted for further sectoral sanctions is Belarus, where dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko rigged an election last year and violently cracked down on protests that followed.

Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya lobbied for the sanctions, arguing that they were the best tool available to pressure Lukashenko, but also conceding to Axios that they would hurt Belarusian civilians and could not overthrow the diet.

The bottom line: The Biden administration wants to apply these kinds of moral, strategic, and geopolitical calculations to its sanctions policies. This does not mean that there will be easy answers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/biden-sanctions-policy-review-cfa67bc7-525a-4592-b045-7d394021f31f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos