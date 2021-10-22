Open letter from the Commissioner of Social Mobility to the Prime Minister





Dear Prime Minister,

Three years ago, we appointed various non-political first public appointees from across the UK and from all walks of life to a different kind of committee. Since its appointment, our research has opened new horizons, deepened our knowledge of geographic inequality, showed how social classes and backgrounds restrain people at work, and that the choices people make are influenced by economic status and location. shows that it is limited. But despite these structural challenges, we also believe that we are beginning to show positive direction by building influential networks beyond the Westminster bubble, working directly with employers, and engaging with local leaders across the United States.

But the fundamental truth of social mobility remains bright. We cannot build a mobile society without a more egalitarian society. And Britain today is not equal.

We know many ways your government aligns with our findings and our mission. The idea of ​​raising the level of the country in removing the geographic and social barriers that make Britain unequal is commendable and characterized by agreeing to our call to put social mobility at the center of government. education issues. We welcome the appointments of new chairpersons and members and we believe they will build on the foundation we have laid.

Because our work can be the foundation. Dealing with social mobility is not a parliamentary cycle, but a long game to see effects over decades.

So our last task may be the most important. As the new Chairman and Vice-Chairmen said in their first public presentation, methods of measuring social mobility are challenging, and the first social mobility indices generated by the committee before 2017 were at times crude. So we developed a new work that looks forward to the future, setting the bar for progress over the next 5 years, 10 years and 30 years. We hand this work over to a new committee for use as a tool. Because without persistence and cooperation in the fight against inequality, if we can’t account for metrics that are consistent over the years, and if we can’t refuse to change direction when political winds change, we can’t go anywhere.

But we must move quickly. We write at the most critical period in our living memories. The epidemic will have a huge impact over the next few decades. People have lost their jobs, loved ones, and their way of life. More challenges ahead as vacations end, benefits change, and cost-of-living crises occur. But now there is a tremendous opportunity to rebuild people’s lives. Trains, bridges and roads are important, but people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, should not be overlooked. They need skills, training, opportunities, support and hope wherever they live.

We believe the work we’ve done can provide a framework for how to address this issue. Our practical guidelines that show employers why they do so and how they can recruit and retain a socially diverse workforce have been adopted by organizations across the country. Our last national report provided a comprehensive, evidence-based post-epidemic recovery program. And our other reports, based on world-class research, contain dozens of actionable recommendations to close the achievement gap and address geographic inequality at all levels, from birth to work. Ministers, educators and employers must now act on it.

Our recommendations and research fall into three categories: geography, education and employment.

geography

The committee study clearly shows that geographic inequality is not just north and south. Our landmark report, Long Shadows of Deprivation, underscores the importance of looking at inequality between and within regions. People from disadvantaged backgrounds with the same level of education have identified true zip code lotteries that often earn very different incomes, even if they live in the neighborhood. It is clear that education is not the only answer. Local labor markets are also important.

A separate study to move forward examines how important it is to build local employment opportunities and train relevant skills to ensure that moving to London or a larger city (an option not open to everyone) is not the only way to improve. showed chance. We have repeatedly advocated for greater empowerment for metropolitan and other regional leaders, and welcome signatures from the level up, housing and community departments. We’re excited to focus on geography in our upcoming Vice-Chairman Policy Exchange article. This is because many comments reflect suggestions made during the term of the committee.

education

One of the key and consistent recommendations of educational research institutions is that the student premium for students aged 16-19 reflects the student premium offered to primary and secondary students. It is also important that additional education funds remain the same as school funds. The current committee has started at the College of Further Education, and we have made recommendations for adult skills in numerous reports, and we hope that appointing university leaders at the next committee will represent a priority in this area. But warm words should be consistent with concrete plans.

In the broader education picture, better funding to help students who have lost learning during the pandemic, and more comprehensive follow-up programs (Education Policy Institute, Association of School and College Leaders, government-owned recovery commissioner Sir Kevan Collins) It is essential. Early signs show that achievement gaps have already widened during the pandemic. And while we have to start a return to normal service in education, the risk is that when grades drop next summer, unless we act now, those most affected by the coronavirus will remain high and dry. .

Crucially, the recent move of the Social Mobility Committee (SMC) to the Cabinet does not mean that social mobility within the Ministry of Education should not be overlooked. It is important that social mobility becomes a key goal for the department and that projects such as areas of opportunity can continue.

Employer and business

We have developed key tools and advice to help employers recruit a socially diverse workforce. Crucially, we focused on identifying the most important questions employers ask to measure socioeconomic background. Masterclasses, roundtables and other events followed as thousands of employers began to adopt our proposals.

Privileges in the UK are still worthwhile, and career progression for people from disadvantaged backgrounds can often be limited, even if they get a job. Our groundbreaking report Navigating the labyrinth: Socioeconomic backgrounds and career advancement within civil servants showed how few people reach senior positions from working-class backgrounds. Another report that looked at the bottom of the pay scale looked at progress in adult training and low pay.

We are excited to see our new Chair and Vice Chair focus on social mobility for all. But if we ignore the huge gap in the top delegates, we risk exacerbating inequality for future generations. It matters who has power.

the way forward

In the short term, we must not forget that the achievement gap is at birth. Therefore, it is important to provide the best possible support to the poorest families. With the end of unpaid leave and a 20 universal credit increase, many families living in poverty find it difficult to live. We urge you and the Superintendent to take a look at our latest proposals to help families in need. We believe that those who can afford to pay should be charged, and we urge HM Treasury to consider recommendations from tax experts on how to reform the tax system to enable rather than hinder social mobility.

Going further, we hope that our revised framework for assessing social mobility will be adopted by the new chair, looking at new measures such as housing, wealth, employment and regional disparities. The importance of data for measuring and tracking progress cannot be underestimated. Other areas of near-completed work include research on digital inequality and the link between poor health and social mobility.

But this handover is not just about work. It’s about the spirit of the committee. With pride in our achievements over the past three years, we hand you a torch that burns brightly. As a group of members, we are well aware of the challenges you face as a working class across regions, generations and ethnic groups. However, as our research has repeatedly shown, competing with each other or focusing on one trait at the expense of another is futile. We may feel politically useful, but we need to look at the hard facts of inequality holistically and soberly, without being swayed by emotional stories that risk staging discord and division.

We wish the next chairpersons and members the best of luck and hope that they will build on this program and make it stronger through their own experiences. We hope that you and your ministers will help solve this problem. But others do too. Teachers, employers, business leaders, metro mayors and city council leaders must play their part. Only together can we make a difference.

signature

side ok

Stephen Cooper

Alastair da Costa

Pippa Dunn

Sam Friedman

Harvey Mathewson

Jessica Ognegwick

Parastor

Sandra Wallace

jodie walker

Liz Williams

Sammy Wright

