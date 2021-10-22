US intelligence report issues new climate warning





Rising global temperatures pose a growing risk to US national security, as nations fight over who will pay the costs of climate change, maneuver to gain an advantage in a molten Arctic, and combat effects such as this. than drought and migration, a new US intelligence report concluded.

The National Intelligence Estimate is the first of its kind to examine the link between climate change and national security. It predicts that countries will not meet their commitments to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius, this bar being exceeded around 2030.

Instead, the report describes climate change as a new geopolitical battleground.

Disproportionately affected poor countries will seek help from the richer ones, he said. China, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, and India, the fourth, will struggle to wean themselves off burning coal. Some countries could unilaterally deploy geoengineering technologies to cool their climates, thus triggering conflicts.

As countries grapple with rising temperatures, we believe the risk of geopolitical tensions will increase over the next several years, said a U.S. intelligence official involved in writing the report.

The report was commissioned by President Biden in January and was produced by the office of the director of national intelligence. The declassified version released Thursday projects trends through 2040 and is based on the broad consensus of scientific studies, modeling and predictions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the National Climate Assessment of United States and United States government agencies.

We are aware, but in this estimate don’t be fooled, of minority scientific perspectives on climate change ranging from those who see it as non-existent to those who see it as a short-term existential threat to humanity, the document says.

The intelligence assessment precedes an international conference on global warming that begins in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31.

Are some storms, fires or droughts linked to climate change? Thanks to a relatively new field called attribution science, climate experts are now better able to provide answers. WSJ explains Daniela Hernandez. Illustration: Adèle Morgan

Global momentum is building for more ambitious greenhouse gas emission reductions, but current policies and commitments are insufficient to meet Paris Agreement targets, report says, referring to agreements concluded in 2015. Countries are arguing over who should act sooner and compete to control the growing transition to clean energy.

Mr. Biden pledged to make climate change a more central part of US foreign policy. His administration also released a Pentagon report on the strategic risks posed by climate change Thursday, and said it was establishing an interagency task force to mitigate the impacts of climate change on human migration.

The intelligence report says two regions, the Pacific Islands and Central Africa, are particularly vulnerable to the effects of rising temperatures, as are 11 countries outside of those regions. These are Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, Haiti, North Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and Myanmar.

While these countries will seek external aid, governments like those in Russia and states in the Middle East that depend on fossil fuel exports for their budgets will continue to resist a rapid transition to a zero carbon world because they fear. economic, political and geopolitical costs. to do so, the report says.

China has eased limits on coal production and use to deal with an electricity shortage. Photo credit: hector retamal / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Global competition will also intensify for access to the minerals and technologies needed to produce renewable energy, according to the report. China is in a good position to compete, he says, as it controls more than half of the world’s processing capacity for these minerals, including rare earth minerals used in wind turbines and others used in batteries. electric vehicles.

Both arctic and non-arctic nations will increase their competition in this region, as sea ice melts open up access, the report said. Much of the competition will be economic, but the risk of miscalculation will increase slightly by 2040 as commercial and military activity grows and opportunities become more contested, he says.

The report is the latest released by the US intelligence community to deal with complex scientific issues. Others have covered the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and mysterious flying objects known as unidentified aerial phenomena.

The US intelligence official admitted that there had been a debate over whether climate change was the responsibility of US spy agencies. Opinions have risen and fallen, he said. I think there is a growing sense that climate change poses a threat to US national security around the world.

Write to Warren P. Strobel at [email protected] and Vivian Salama at [email protected]

Where climate and money meet

