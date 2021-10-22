China Warns of False Signals as Biden Suggests US to Defend Taiwan | Taiwan





China has urged the United States to avoid sending the wrong signals after President Joe Biden declared for the second time in three months that the United States will stand up for Taiwan if it comes under attack.

In both cases, the White House clarified that there had been no change in US policy, which officially maintains a so-called strategic ambiguity regarding Taiwan. Yet Bidens’ words will shake Beijing.

China’s foreign ministry has no room for concessions when it comes to its core interests, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily press briefing, at the latest protest amid speculation about the future of Washington’s strategic ambiguity over Taiwan.

The democratically ruled island complained about growing military and political pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty.

At a CNN town hall Thursday, Biden was asked if the United States would stand up for Taiwan. Yes, we are committed to doing it, he replied.

Later, a White House spokesman said Biden was not announcing any changes in US policy. The United States’ defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will honor our commitment under the law, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo, the spokesperson said.

The president made a similar pledge in an August interview with ABC, insisting that the United States would still defend its main allies, including Taiwan, despite the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. Biden then said that the United States was committed to defending NATO allies such as Canada and Europe and that the same was true with Japan, the same with South Korea, of even with Taiwan. The White House later told reporters that US policy towards Taiwan had not changed.

Biden is not the first US president to say the United States is committed to defending Taiwan. In April 2001, George W Bush declared that Washington would do everything in its power to help Taiwan defend itself in the event of an attack from China. Yes, we know it and the Chinese need to understand it. Yes I would, he told ABC Good Morning America at the time.

But Biden’s latest comments came at a sensitive time in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said this month that military tensions between Taiwan and China were at their worst in more than 40 years. China would be able to mount a full-scale invasion by 2025, he added.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory which should be taken by force if necessary, while Taiwan says it is de facto an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

Strategic ambiguity

Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it has long followed a policy of strategic ambiguity as to whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

As tensions between the United States and China have increased in recent years, some in Washington, for example Republican Senator Ted Cruz, question whether the United States should clearly commit to Taiwan.

Bidens’ candidate for ambassador to China, however, said the smartest and most effective way to deter China’s aggressive actions would be to maintain long-standing policies. It is a policy that can be successful if we execute it consistently and with some force, said Nicholas Burns this week.

Biden also said Thursday: I don’t want a cold war with China. I just want China to understand that it was not going to back down, that it was not going to change our views.

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relationship with the United States and has denounced what it calls Washington-Taipei collusion. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said the country was pursuing peaceful reunification with Taiwan and responding to separatist attempts by his ruling party, the Democratic Progressive Party.

We are not the troublemaker, he said. On the contrary, some countries, especially the United States, are taking dangerous measures, leading the situation in the Taiwan Strait in a dangerous direction. Getting Taiwan into a war is definitely in nobody’s best interest.

With Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/22/biden-suggests-us-would-defend-taiwan-against-china-forcing-fresh-white-house-clarification The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos