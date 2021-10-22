Michael Gove: The UK government level up is not a threat to the Scottish handover.





MICHAEL Gove argued that the British government’s spending of extra money for Scottish projects in territories to which it belongs is “enhancing” rather than threatening the country’s constitution.

UK Government Secretary Leveling Up stressed that his administration wants to “strengthen” the handover, and said the SNP Minister is pleased to “recognize the good things that are happening in Scotland” even if the funding comes from the UK. treasury.

In an interview with the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists’ Association, Mr. Gove, who is also the UK government’s Minister of Intergovernmental Relations, confirmed that Westminster’s leveling fund had been bid from local parliaments across Scotland.

The Boris Johnson administration has faced criticism for planning to spend money on related policy areas, such as transport infrastructure, as part of the Post-Brexit Common Prosperity Fund and Equalization Fund.

The Scottish government has warned that the position taken by British ministers “is beyond disappointment”.

But Mr Gove said, “Leveling up is meant to make opportunities more equal across the UK.”

He added that the Scottish public “needs to see both governments serve properly”.

Minister Gove said Conservative ministers in Westminster would like to work with the Scottish government “to use the powers of the Scottish government more vigorously and effectively”.

He added: “There are many areas where the Scottish government has the means to make a difference, whether it is led by Nicola or someone else.

“The former may work. The Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament can better serve the Scottish people. That is their priority, but we want to help them deliver it.”

Gove argued that a funding agreement reached by the Scottish government with the British government could allow them to spend more north of the border.

“I think it’s a very good thing,” he said.

“It’s not about bypassing the Devolution Settlement, it’s about augmenting it.”

One of the projects designated for British government intervention is the upgrade of the A75, the main route in southwest Scotland.

Gove asks if they can ignore the shift in transit policy and move on no matter what.

Mr. Gove said: “A citizen of Stranraer, Whithorne or Lockerbie would say, ‘Oh, well done. thank you. Keeping this road in its current state made Scotland stronger. no.

“It’s a real collaboration. It would be strange if SNP puts ideology ahead of cooperation,” he said.

Gove was also asked whether he was praising the Scottish government for vaccines and vacation plans, a British government policy to fund Holyrood through the Barnett formula.

He said “it doesn’t matter” if the SNP recognizes the UK government’s contribution to the leveling agenda.

Gove added: “I am even more delighted that the Scottish Government Ministers are recognizing the good things that are happening in Scotland. I just hope good things happen in Scotland.

“It’s great to see Kate Forbes recognized for his investment in Scotland. I’m fine. My job is to get the UK government to work for everyone.”

