NFU never shuts down UK food supply





The NFU says the UK fruit and vegetable sector is experiencing the worst labor shortage on record this season.

NFU’s vice president Tom Bradshaw told FPJ at the National Fruit Show in Kent on Wednesday (October 20) that a recent survey had a 34% shortage in July and a 22% shortage in August.

“Where we are now, we’re not picking apples, and we’re not picking raspberries in the fall because we don’t have the workforce,” he said. “So what we ask is [government] Because the seasonal worker pilot program will be created and extended on a permanent basis.”

crooked figure

However, Bradshaw has expressed concern that the Ministry of Home Affairs is using the NFU picker figure to support its position that foreign seasonal labor is no longer needed.

“We continue to be asked to provide more evidence. [on worker shortages]. I can’t provide more evidence. And I feel there is a risk that the Department of Home Affairs is using our evidence against us rather than actually supporting the industry.”

Bradshaw explained that all of the 30,000 government-issued SWP visas had not yet been processed due to the delayed application process and the last-minute government approval of the seasonal worker pilot (about four months before the peak harvest began), Bradshaw explained.

On October 20, he said two of the three approved agencies had used up their visas. “I think 28,000 visas have been provided now. But because it takes eight weeks for visas to be issued, when the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the figures, it found that 22,000 of the 30,000 visas were issued.

“I can’t believe the evidence is being used as-is. Because this is a very important sector and it feels like it is being undermined unnecessarily.”

Where ideology meets reality

“If you look at the economy as a whole, there is a shortage of people everywhere,” Bradshaw said. “Retail, hospitality, management, transportation, pickers, packers. Then we said the government would create 440,000 jobs with this new green strategy. Where do workers come from to fulfill these roles? And are we turning our backs on food security? I really think it’s time we challenge the government and ask what they want food production and supply in the UK to look like.

“Given the political unrest and climate change around the world, there has never been a worse time to cut the food supply in the UK. And I just hope the government doesn’t look at it with rational eyes. [Brexit] ideology.

“I truly believe that Defra’s ministers understand this sector and the challenges. But they have to influence the broader government. especially immigration issues. It is not a gift from Defra to provide us with a solution.

“I have described before as a place where ideology meets reality. I firmly believe that we must stop looking back. [Brexit] Take a look at the decisions we made five years ago and the challenges we face today, and come up with a solution so your business doesn’t suffer. If we continue to look through the eyes of five years ago, the business will continue to fail in the future,” he said.

higher wages

In response to the government’s demand for higher wages for UK agricultural workers, Bradshaw said: “We’ve seen massive wage inflation anyway. Forget this year. Prior to this year we saw over 35% of wage inflation in the last five years. If we look at this year in isolation, wage inflation can be quite believable.

“When the government says workers are low-skilled, low-wage, I think it’s a complete insult to the workers who are so critical to getting food with forks on the farm. “It’s so contemptuous.” “I think through the corona crisis we really valued the invisible in society. Whether it’s the caregivers, the NHS staff, or the people responsible for putting food on our plates. To the top. “I thought they were raised and valued. It is an insult to hear that they are immature in the government.”

cost inflation

Bradshaw went on to talk about the need for cost inflation at the production level in the UK fruit and vegetable sector, and the need to pass this on to retail.

“The current retail force is putting this sector at risk,” he said. “There is no margin for reinvestment and with the inflationary pressures we are seeing, this has to be passed through the supply chain and there should be an opportunity to reinvest in this sector for the future.

“It’s an area with a lot of growth opportunities, but it’s an area that needs government support, not financial support. We need to provide supportive policies to help these companies invest in the future with confidence,” Bradshaw added.

“I hope we get to a position where we can turn the corner and see what the future holds for businesses. Now we see a lot of people questioning reinvestment because there is no future in sight.”

