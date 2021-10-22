Formula 1 Austin: what to know before heading to the United States Grand Prix





AUSTIN (KXAN) Formula One returns to Austin this weekend for the first race in the United States in two years. The Circuit of the Americas will host the Formula 1 United States Aramco Grand Prix on Sunday after the cancellation of the 2020 race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Absence certainly makes the heart fonder as the anticipation for this event approaches an all time high. Race officials called the sold-out event in September with more than 360,000 people expected at COTA for the three-day race weekend.

Authorities last week released a “limited quantity” of tickets for Friday and Saturday. Fans can purchase tickets only on Fridays and Saturdays on the COTA website. The first two days of the race weekend are reserved for training and qualifying sessions.

If you’re hitting the track this weekend, here’s what you need to know before you go.

How to get to COTA?

If you have a parking pass, make sure you know where you are going before you get to COTA. Here is an overview of the parking plan.

If you don’t have a parking pass, use a shuttle.

COTA offers two types of shuttle services: Front Gate Shuttle and Drop & Walk.

The Front Gate shuttle drops off and picks up in front of COTA’s Grand Plaza. It’s $ 40 per day for a round trip with pickup locations in downtown Austin on San Jacinto Boulevard and 14th Street East and Barton Creek Mall.

The Drop & Walk shuttle drops you off at McAngus Lot, which is approximately a 10-12 minute walk from the main entrance to COTA. It’s $ 20 per day for a round-trip shuttle with pickup locations at Bastrop Memorial Stadium and Guadalupe Street and 51st Street. This shuttle only runs on Saturdays and Sundays during the race weekend.

Additionally, you can take a shuttle bus from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the North McAngus Lot.

COVID-19 protocols for the United States Grand Prix

COTA is operating at full capacity this weekend.

If you plan to be at one of COTA’s indoor facilities, proof of a negative COVID-19 test is required. The test must be from Wednesday at the earliest to receive a bracelet. Proof of a negative test is required at Tower Club, Club SI, Circuit Suite and Chairmans Suite.

Rapid tests and PCR will be accepted. Masks are recommended indoors.

What to eat at COTA?

COTA says more than 30 restaurants will present a taste of Texas with food stalls in five villages around the track. Of course, there are plenty of barbecue and Tex-Mex options to choose from.

The five villages are: Rodeo Driveway, La Cantina, Lone Star Land, Taste of Texas and the Biergarten.

Check out the full list of offers here.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix

Friday What: Practice # 1 When: 11:30 a.m. TV: ESPN2

What: Practice # 2 When: 3 p.m. TV: ESPN2

SaturdayWhat: QualificationWhen: 4 p.m.TV: ESPN News

Sunday What: United States Grand Prix When: 2 p.m. TV: ABC

