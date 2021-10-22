



At today’s policy meeting, Unite passed a motion requiring Labor unions to “support a movement to explore, select and introduce a new voting system for the UK” instead of opposing the front line.

Activists who oppose the current voting system used in the UK general election are celebrating the outcome, especially as Labor conference votes on the topic fell due to a lack of union support last month.

Sources said the Unite movement was passed this morning in the hall with 32 in favor and 20 against online. “This fundamentally changes the debate throughout the labor movement,” said one supporter of electoral reform.

Regarding the vote, Unite’s Secretary General Sharon Graham said:

“Our members of this union are already using PR to elect representatives. Now is the time for Westminster to catch up. Our political class has failed the workers and our system has collapsed. It is time to change our democracy.”

The Labor for the New Democracy campaign said, “We at the policy meeting to support the movement of the Unite Union to adopt an anti-elected policy and instead explore, select and introduce new votes. I’m happy to vote. system for the UK.

“Unites’ Secretary General Sharon Graham said this is the conversation we need to have and that the outcome will start and encourage discussion with union members in Unite and the broader labor movement. We look forward to working with Unite on how we can use collective power to educate and empower workers and voters.

“Unites support is based on the support of the three Labor Party Labor parties already supporting electoral reform and the majority of UK voters supporting an equal vote with 80% of the constituency Labor representatives who voted for publicity at the Labor Party meeting.

“This is the beginning of a new phase of the New Democratic Labor Party campaign for PR and we look forward to having a dialogue with the entire trade union movement.”

At the 2021 Labor Party meeting, delegates opposed the local party’s most popular bill that would have promised to change the voting system for the UK general election to a proportional representation format.

Reaching out in the conference room was too close to call and card voting took place. Voting was not conducted. While 79.51% of Labor delegates in the constituency supported the measure, 95.03% of its delegates opposed it.

The PR movement did not receive support from the Labor leadership ahead of the meeting. During his leadership campaign, Keir Starmer promised to consult with party members about electoral reform and include it in the Constitutional Convention.

Labor lawmakers and pressure groups joined forces to launch Labor for a New Democracy in September 2020. A campaign to build support for PR within the Labor Party promoted a model motion for members to present in preparation for the meeting.

“After unprecedented support from local parties supporting legislation calling for reform, we can now see 80% of local party representatives support reform in the halls. A Labor for New Democracy spokeswoman said at the Labor meeting that this is in itself a historic victory with equal votes and that Labor leadership must now listen.

Below is the full text of the motion passed by Unite.

Unite Motion: Priority Vote

The Conference states that the UK is one of only three major developed countries to use the First Past Post voting system for general elections.

Experts agree that wherever First Past Post is used, there is a strong right-wing bias, leading to parliaments and governments that, on average, are far more right-wing than voters.

This is exactly in line with the British experience. In 18 of the last 19 general elections, most votes went to the Conservatives’ left-leaning party, but 63% of these elections were held by the Conservatives. Instead of building a society for many, it has created one of the most unequal societies in the developed world as part of the strictest trade union laws.

The conference said Labour won more than 10 million votes in the 2019 general election (more than when Tony Blair won in 2005) but nevertheless lost 54 seats to the Conservatives and secured a majority. The conference further states that the UK is one of the three major developed countries to use an elected office voting system in general elections. The proportional voting system is used in many other UK elections.

The conference believes that a Labor government is needed to reshape society for the benefit of workers and communities. However, it is important to realize that the current voting system offers no protection against future Conservative governments who are ripping off their hard-fought profits as they did in the past. All of the world’s most egalitarian and progressive societies use a form of proportional representation that prevents domination by a right-wing minority and traps the labor movement’s hard victories.

A poll just before the general election showed that 76% of Labor MPs believe the party should support changes to the voting system, with only 12% against it. We believe the time has come to campaign for change.

Thus, the meeting addresses:

Adopt a policy against the First Past Post and support the movement in which the UK instead explores, selects and introduces a new voting system to host local educational events, where various electoral systems can enable or hinder left-wing politics. Provides information on how. and promotes discussion and debate among members of the Executive Committee to review reports of these events to the Executive Committee, including how they influence the kinds of policies and outcomes that society will ultimately achieve, and which the Labor Party requires to support . Committed to exploring, selecting and introducing a new voting system, facilitating discussion and education among members, and including a voting system for general elections in the jurisdiction of planned constitutional conventions. Do you value the unique service provided for free?

