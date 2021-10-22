Climate change threatens to spark instability and conflict around the world, warn US intelligence agencies





WASHINGTON Climate change poses a growing threat to U.S. national security, with rising temperatures, droughts and extreme weather conditions likely to trigger instability and conflict in developing countries, new reports from US intelligence agencies, the White House and the Department of Defense.

The reports paint a dire picture of the growing risks caused by radical changes in the global climate as countries compete for dwindling food and water supplies while facing waves of migration across borders.

The Biden administration released the reports as world leaders plan to meet in Glasgow, Scotland next month for crucial talks to tackle climate change.

A new national climate intelligence estimate, the first of its kind, has warned that climate change will fuel global tensions, naming 11 countries particularly at risk from climate change if trends continue: Afghanistan, Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Korea of the North, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia and Iraq.

“We believe that climate change will increasingly exacerbate risks to US national security interests as physical impacts increase and geopolitical tensions increase over how to address the challenge,” according to the national intelligence estimate released by the office of the director of national intelligence.

“The intensifying physical effects will exacerbate geopolitical hotspots, especially after 2030, and key countries and regions will face increasing risks of instability and the need for humanitarian assistance,” he said. National intelligence estimates reflect a consensus of all intelligence agencies in the country.

In addition to the 11 countries cited, the intelligence report also said that climate change was likely to increase the risk of instability in Central Africa and the small Pacific island states, which it said were “two of the most common areas. most vulnerable in the world ”.

A drop in revenues from oil and other fossil fuels is likely to put further strain on countries in the Middle East that are expected to suffer from extreme heat and longer droughts, according to the report.

Although the United States is in a relatively better position to respond to the effects of climate change, the report states that “the impacts will be massive even if the worst human costs can be avoided.”

A Pentagon report said rising temperatures could worsen the factors that lead to migration and even cause governments to collapse. The report states that “in worst case scenarios, climate change-related impacts could highlight economic and social conditions that contribute to mass migration events or political crises, civil unrest, changes in the regional balance of powers, or even the failure of the State “.

A White House report said climate change-fueled migration could put more pressure on US allies and partners, as migrants are likely to seek refuge in democratic and stable countries that adhere to international conventions on asylum.

The assessment also indicated that Russia, China and other adversaries may seek to exploit the effects of climate change to drive migrants to the United States and its allies.

“Migration linked to climate change could lead to greater instability among US allies / partners and thus cause a relative strengthening of adversary states,” said the White House report on the impact of climate change on migration.

“In addition, adversaries could instigate or assist irregular migration to destabilize US allies / partners,” he said.

Without an effective strategy from the United States and Europe, China, Russia and other governments could seek to gain influence by providing support to countries struggling to cope with political turmoil related to migration. , did he declare.

“Russia also sees certain advantages in the destabilizing effects of large-scale migration to the EU, in particular as regards the rise of xenophobia and political parties skeptical of the European project and of order. liberal in the broad sense, ”the report said.

Although Russia faces challenges from climate change including flooding and more forest fires, Moscow could benefit overall as it will have more land open to cultivation and extraction. resources, as well as new Arctic sea routes that were previously inaccessible, according to the White House report.

Over the past decade, US intelligence agencies and senior military leaders have issued repeated warnings about the effects of climate change on global security, saying it could spark wars over water or other resources. rare.

Josh Lederman contributed.

