Queen stays overnight in hospital after canceling visit to Northern Ireland

Baldwin shoots and kills woman with small gun on set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on the set of his movie in New Mexico, killing the cinematographer and injuring the director, officials said. Halyna Hutchins, 42, was airlifted from a Rust set outside Sante Fe to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she later died. Director Joel Souza, 42, is in intensive care, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff. The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza were “shot when producer and actor Alec Baldwin, 68, fired a prop gun.” No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed in this case. Baldwin was reported to have been seen weeping outside the sheriff’s office on Thursday. Learn more about cinematographer Hutchins, who honed his skills in England.

Corona vaccine booster wait shortened to 5 months

The coronavirus booster jab could soon be more open to millions of seniors, depending on plans discussed by the minister and scientific advisors. A proposal to reduce the waiting time for the third Covid jab from six months to five months is being discussed at Whitehall, and it is understood that the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunizations (JCVI) is interested in the idea. This means that the vast majority of people 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated by early November instead of early December, and all 70 and older will be able to get vaccinated now instead of mid-November. Read on for more details.

Kuenssberg ‘negotiating to step down as BBC political editor’

Reportedly, Laura Koonsberg is in talks to step down from her role as the BBC’s political editor. According to claims first reported in September by the partner of the BBC’s news editor Jess Brammar, the journalist who held the role for six years could be replaced and become host of the Today program. A year of controversy over her previous criticisms of the government. Read on to see if other journalists can move on.

Daily Dose of Matt Today’s Comic | Watch Matt’s latest cartoon about the slow adoption of booster vaccines. Also in the news: other headlines of the day

MP Kill | The man charged with the murder of Sir David Ames conspired to kill a member of the House of Representatives two years after he was affected by the Islamic State (IS) and Syrian civil war, a court said. Ali Harbi Ali, 25, has previously focused on two different politicians. Read on for more details.

Worldwide: Former Spanish King’s Sexuality Claims

According to the infamous former police chief, the former king of Spain injected female hormones as sexual desire was considered a “national problem”. Jos Manuel Villarejo, a former police chief implicated in spying, fraud and bribery allegations, told the Spanish parliament that Juan Carlos had been given a testosterone blocker to curb his “ardent” libido. “They took everything from him, and he couldn’t be with women or anything.” Said Mr Villarejo, who was at the center of the scandal that eventually led to the king’s exile.

