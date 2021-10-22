Biden says US will stand up for Taiwan





US President Joe Biden speaks briefly with reporters after attending a ceremony for National and National Teachers of the Year at the White House in Washington, United States on October 18, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

Biden says US has “commitment” to defend Taiwan White House says no policy change towards Taiwan

BALTIMORE, Oct.21 (Reuters) – The United States would stand up for Taiwan and pledge to defend Chinese island claims, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday, though the White House later said it did not There had been no policy change. towards the island.

“Yes, we have made a commitment to do so,” Biden told a CNN town hall when asked if the United States would stand up for Taiwan, which complained of growing military and political pressure from Beijing to accept Chinese sovereignty.

While Washington is required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, it has long followed a policy of “strategic ambiguity” as to whether it would intervene militarily to protect Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

In August, an official in the Biden administration said that US policy towards Taiwan had not changed after the president then suggested that the United States would defend the island if it came under attack.

A White House spokesman said Biden was not announcing any changes in US policy for mayor and “there is no change in our policy”, but declined to comment further when asked. if Biden had misspoken.

“The United States’ defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act. We will honor our commitment under the law, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense, and we will continue to oppose any changes. one-sidedness of the status quo, ”he added. said the spokesperson.

China has expressed its displeasure nonetheless, with a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry saying Beijing has no room for concessions on its core interests.

China urges the United States “not to send the wrong signals to Taiwan’s independence forces, so as to avoid serious damage to Sino-American relations and to peace and stability in the Strait of Taiwan, “spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Taiwan’s presidential office said its stance remained the same, namely that it would not give in to pressure or “move recklessly” when it got support.

Taiwan will show a steadfast determination to defend itself, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a statement, adding that the Biden administration’s continued concrete actions show its “strong” support for Taiwan.

Bonnie Glaser, a Taiwan expert at the German Marshall Fund in the United States, called Biden’s remark a “blunder” and said it was “patently false” for Washington to commit to defending Taiwan.

“Some are suggesting a deliberate effort to send unclear signals, but in my opinion that makes no sense. Confused US politics weakens deterrence,” she said, noting that the Asian policy czar of Biden, Kurt Campbell, had rejected “strategic clarity” over Taiwan. Read more

“THE MOST POWERFUL MILITARY”

Biden said people shouldn’t be worried about Washington’s military strength because “China, Russia and the rest of the world know that we are the most powerful army in the history of the world.”

“What you need to worry about is whether or not they’re going to engage in activities that would put them in a position where they could make a big mistake,” he said.

“I don’t want a cold war with China. I just want China to understand that we are not going to back down, that we are not going to change any of our views.”

Military tensions between Taiwan and China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said this month, adding that China would be able to mount a “full-scale” invasion. by 2025. read more

China says Taiwan is the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with the United States and has denounced what it calls “collusion” between Washington and Taipei.

Earlier Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters that China is pursuing “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan and responding to “separatist attempts” by its ruling Progressive Democratic Party.

“We are not the troublemakers. On the contrary, some countries – the United States in particular – are taking dangerous measures, leading the situation in the Taiwan Strait in a dangerous direction,” he said.

“I think right now what we should be calling is that the United States stop such a practice. Getting Taiwan into war is definitely in no one’s interest. United States would gain anything. “

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington, Michelle Nichols in New York, Gabriel Crossley in Beijing and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Written by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Stephen Coates, Edwina Gibbs and David Gregorio

