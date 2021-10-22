Germany’s Covid cases surge 70% as parts of Europe chase the UK into a winter crisis





The number of COVID-19 patients receiving intensive care in Germany rose to 1,300 at the beginning of this month to 1,540. Of these, 850 are on ventilators. A similar number to the UK with 872 patients on ventilator beds.

Professor Christian Karagiannidis, president of the German Society for Critical Care Medicine, said the actual fourth wave has just begun and is still accelerating.

Germany has vaccinated 69% of the population, and the UK has as many as 79%.

Debate continues over whether it’s time to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions despite the surge. Face masks are still compulsory in many settings and vaccine passports are widely required. Health Minister Jens Span said earlier this week that the state of emergency, in effect since March last year, could end in November, but regional leaders have called for caution in the face of a growing number of cases.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder said on Thursday that lifting restrictions would leave the country defenseless.

Doctors also said a growing number of cases could test the country’s health care services in the coming months.

Stefan Kluge, head of the intensive care unit at the Hamburg-Eppendorf University Hospital, told German news channel Taggeschau that the unpredictable and difficult autumn and winter waves of COVID-19, along with an increase in other infections such as influenza, could push intensive care once and for all. said. again beyond the limits.

Similar fears in Latvia led the government to declare a lockdown this Wednesday. It is the first country in Europe to reintroduce the measure in the face of a winter covid storm.

Countries in Central and Eastern Europe, which have significantly lower immunization rates than the UK and Germany, and tend to be reluctant to vaccinate, face increasing cases and deaths.

Ukraine reported record infections and deaths on Friday for the second straight day, with 23,785 new cases and 612 deaths.

Cases and deaths are also rising in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria, hospitals are under extreme pressure and Russia signaled earlier this week that a new full closure could be introduced in Moscow if the situation does not improve.

Europe saw a 7% increase in cases last week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), making it the only region in the world where infections are currently increasing.

