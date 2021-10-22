COVID-19: UK adds 180 virus-related deaths and 49,298 new case records, up-to-date daily figures show | UK News





In the UK, 180 people have died and 49,298 new infections due to COVID-19, the government’s latest daily statistics released.

That compares with 52,009 new cases and 115 deaths reported yesterday and 44,932 new infections and 145 deaths last Friday.

Image: Scientists transfer patient samples to plates before entering the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) process.

Coronavirus live update as UK R number rises

The figure also shows that an additional 48,732 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 45,486,950 took two jabs, an increase of 26,828 from the previous day.

A total of 139,326 people died within 28 days of being tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK.

The UK recorded 223 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since early March.

Boris Johnson added that the government “will do everything we can to protect the public.”

When he visited the Immunization Center in West London on Friday, the prime minister repeated his call for those who deserved to come forward for a “fantastic” booster jab.

Image: There are no signs the country will return to lockdown, Prime Minister says.

Prime Minister Johnson has acknowledged that there are currently “high levels” of infection in the UK, but insisted that the UK is not yet ready to reintroduce COVID-19 measures under the government’s “Plan B” to reduce the growing number of cases.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (SAGE) also predicted that the likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalizations this winter exceeding the January highs of last year will “become increasingly low.”

But if people’s behavior quickly returns to normal and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine is greatly weakened, it has warned of the risk of a “rapid increase in hospitalizations.”

Meanwhile, Care Minister Gillian Keegan told Sky News that UK vacationers may be asked to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months before they can easily travel and return abroad.

“It’s a two-dose right now, but I’m sure the vaccine passport concept will evolve,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-further-180-virus-related-deaths-and-49-298-new-cases-latest-daily-figures-show-12441391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos