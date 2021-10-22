U.S. budget deficit to hit $ 2.77 trillion in 2021, second highest





WASHINGTON (AP) The US budget deficit totaled $ 2.77 trillion for 2021, the second highest on record, but an improvement from the all-time high of $ 3.13 trillion reached in 2020. The deficits two years reflect trillions of dollars in government spending to counter the devastating effects of a global pandemic.

The Biden administration said on Friday that the deficit for 2021, for the fiscal year that ended September 30, was $ 360 billion lower than in 2020 as a recovering economy boosted revenues , helping to offset government expenses related to pandemic relief efforts.

Before the deficit increased during two years of the global pandemic, the largest and largest deficit had been a $ 1.4 trillion shortfall in 2009, as the United States spent heavily to get the country out of the country. ‘a severe recession after the 2008 financial crisis.

For 2021, the joint report from the Treasury and the Bureau of Management and Budget indicates that public spending rose 4.1 percent to $ 6.82 trillion. This was offset by an 18.3% increase in government revenue, a gain that reflects an improving economy as millions of people who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic returned to work and Corporate profits have been rejuvenated after a dreadful 2020.

Under President Bidens’ leadership, the US economy is getting back on track and Americans are getting back to work, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Shalanda Young, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said in a statement. joint press release.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office expects the deficit to fall to $ 1.15 trillion in the current fiscal year, which began October 1, and to drop below $ 1 trillion over three years from 2023 to 2025 before climbing back above $ 1 trillion for each year through 2031.

This forecast does not include spending that will occur if Biden is able to get two measures pending by Congress, a $ 1,000 billion proposal for traditional infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges and its plan to strengthen the social safety net and fight climate change.

The backstop measure comes at a price of $ 3.5 trillion, but would need to be reduced to around $ 2 trillion to meet the objections of moderate Democrats such as West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

As a percentage of the overall economy, as measured by gross domestic product, the 2021 deficit is 12.4% of GDP, down from the 2020 deficit, which was 15% of GDP.

In their comments, Yellen and Young credited Bidens ‘economic policies with helping to reduce the deficit, including Bidens’ swift action to stage a landmark vaccination effort and its success in getting Congress to approve 1.9 trillion dollars in additional spending in the stimulus bill passed in March.

While the country’s economic recovery is stronger than that of other rich countries, it remains fragile, Yellen said. In order to build on the progress that has been made … Congress should adopt President Bidens’ Build Back Better plan.

