British men’s basketball friday blue and white game ready





STORY LINK The return to normal Kentucky men’s basketball continues on Friday night when the Wildcats host their Blue-White game at Rupp Arena.

A week after Big Blue Madness returns in front of a live crowd, Kentucky hosts an open squad scrimmage on Friday night for the first time since 2019.

Fans first saw the 2021-22 Cats at Madness on Friday night. But this week’s Blue-White games will be more similar to what Big Blue Nation will see during the regular season.

Head coach John Calipari and his staff will split the Cats into two teams, Blue and White, and will broadcast one-on-one matches on Friday at 7pm. Matches will be broadcast on the SEC network. Tom Leach and British Athletics Hall of Fame Mike Pratt will be calling the action on the British Sports Network’s radio.

Calipari wants to see how his team performs in the gaming environment.

“People seem to play differently when the popcorn pops and when there are people in the seat,” Calipar said. “Most of the time it takes a minute to figure out who they are. Yes, we’ll get the idea. It’s what we do against each other. They know each other. We do a few exhibitions and then we do a regular season. We’ll start, we’ll figure it out by then.”

Friday’s Blue and White Games will kick off a three-game exhibition season in Kentucky before the regular season kicks off. Kentucky will play the final against Kentucky Wesleyan on October 29th and Miles College on November 5th. The Cats will face Duke in the highly anticipated season opener at the State Farm Champions Classic in New York on November 9th.

Tickets for the annual Intra Squad Scrimmage range from $5 to $25. All seats are reserved and all customers, regardless of age, require a ticket.

A limited number of tickets will be distributed to UK students via a lottery system and information is currently posted online at UKStudentTix.com.

Earlier this week, the Wildcats were named their 50th 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship win by League Media. If the Wildcats can live up to these expectations, it will be England’s seventh regular season title led by John Calipar.

In addition to the preseason team picks, junior guard Sahvir Wheeler was named to the preseason All-SEC first team, and graduate guard Kellan Grady and junior forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe were named second team.

Kentucky finished last season 9-16 and dropped out of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years. The Wildcats are expected to rebound this season with a wonderful mix of experienced veterans and talented newcomers who came to Lexington through the transfer portal and straight from high school.

When Kentucky last held their Blue-White Game before the 2019-20 season, Immanuel Quickley led all the scorers with 25 points and Nate Sestina added 22 points. Nick Richards and Brooks both had 20 points and 11 rebounds in that game.

Terrence Jones (2011-12) holds the Blue-White game scoring record with 52 points in the 2011 edition.

Friday is the 13th exhibition at Rupp Arena.

