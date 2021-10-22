Biden says US is “committed” to defending Taiwan if China attacks





Hong Kong – President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the United States will defend Taiwan if China ever attacks the democratically ruled island. The White House quickly reversed its remark as analysts tried to determine whether Mr. Biden could have signaled a change in Washington’s long-standing policy of “strategic ambiguity” over the role the United States would play in the event. of military conflict between China. and Taiwan.

“Yes, we have a commitment,” the president said after being asked at a CNN town hall in Baltimore, Maryland, if the United States would defend Taiwan in the face of an attack from China.

“China, Russia and the rest of the world know that we have the most powerful army in the history of the world,” Biden said. “Don’t worry if they [China] are going to be more powerful. What you need to worry about is whether or not they are going to engage in activities that will put them in a position where they could make a big mistake. ”

US President Joe Biden attends a town hall on his infrastructure investment proposals with CNN’s Anderson Cooper (invisible) at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater in Baltimore, Maryland on October 21, 2021. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS

The chances of such a mistake have increased. This month alone, China sent a record 149 military jets to Taiwan’s air defense zone.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said anyone advocating for Taiwan independence would be “doomed to history” while reiterating calls for Taiwan’s peaceful unification with China this year – the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Beijing has never ruled out the use of military force to unify China with Taiwan, which has been ruled independently since Chinese nationalists fled to the island after their defeat to the Communists in the 1949 Chinese Civil War. .

The White House quickly sought to clarify Biden’s comments, insisting that there had been no change in official U.S. policy toward Taiwan.

The Taiwan Relations Act, ratified by the US Congress in 1979, states: “The United States will make available to Taiwan such defense items and services as is necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

Over the summer, the Biden administration approved a plan to sell arms worth $ 750 million to Taiwan, continuing a four-decade tradition of the Democratic and Republican administrations. However, the Taiwan Relations Act does not directly state that the United States is obligated to “defend” Taiwan if China ever attacks.

Asked about the remarks, a White House spokesperson told CBS News in a statement that US relations with Taiwan continue to be “guided by relations with Taiwan law.”

“We will honor our commitment under the law, we will continue to support Taiwan’s self-defense and we will continue to oppose any unilateral change to the status quo,” the spokesperson said.

Defense Secretary Llyod Austin was asked about Mr Biden’s remarks on a trip to Europe on Friday.

“Nobody wants to see the cross-[Taiwan] The strait issues are coming to an end and no one should do it, “the defense chief said.” We will continue to help Taiwan defend itself as we did in previous administrations. I’m not going to speculate. “

Taiwanese Army soldiers pose for photos on US-made M60-A3 tanks after a live fire exercise in Taichung, central Taiwan, January 17, 2019. Getty

President Biden, however, made similar remarks in August, about the United States having a “sacred commitment” to defend the allies of the United States, including Taiwan.

China warns of “bad signals”

The official reaction in Taiwan was muted on Friday, but China issued an expected pullback.

“The US government has demonstrated, through concrete actions, its unwavering support for Taiwan,” Taiwanese presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang said in a brief statement.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged Washington to “be careful in its words and actions on the Taiwan question, and not to send the wrong signals to the separatist Taiwan independence forces.” , so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations. and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. “

“When it comes to issues related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and other fundamental interests, China has no room for compromise or concessions, and no one should underestimate the strong Chinese people’s determination, steadfast will and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, ”Wang said.

“Strategic ambiguity”

That Biden’s remarks at CNN Town Hall yesterday mean that the traditional and recently emphasized ‘strategic ambiguity’ has been replaced by ‘strategic clarity’ needs to be further observed, and any rushed conclusion may be wrong and even dangerous, “Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, told CBS News. “However, the elements of ‘clarity’ in ‘strategic ambiguity’ have grown in recent months through words and deeds, or in the oft-repeated words of the [Biden] the administration itself, [U.S.] security cooperation with Taiwan has deepened. “

Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization who served as the official English interpreter for former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, agrees that relations between Washington and Taipei appear to be at their hottest in decades.

“Yes, since 1979,” he told CBS News, referring to the year Washington moved from formal recognition of Taipei as the seat of power for the Chinese government in Beijing. “Mainly because in terms of US arms sales, in terms of lethality, quantity, monetary value and sophistication. ports. ”

“I don’t think the United States, being the most important military power and the leader of the free world, wants to undo the international security order that dates back to 1945,” Gao added. “Besides, I don’t think President Biden intends to hire American soldiers to fight for Taiwan. First of all, it would be a failure. Second, it would be a complete waste of American blood.”

Pamela Falk of CBS News, which covers the United Nations, said the Chinese ambassador to the UN earlier Thursday rejected growing U.S. ties with Taiwan.

“We are not the troublemakers,” Ambassador Zhang Jun insisted. “On the contrary, some countries, the United States in particular, are taking dangerous measures leading the situation in the Taiwan Strait in a dangerous direction.”

“I think right now what we should call [for] it is that the United States is putting an end to such a practice, ”said Zhang. “Getting Taiwan into a war is definitely in nobody’s best interest. I don’t see that the United States would gain anything from it. “

